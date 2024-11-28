Longest film of 2024? It’s not Animal or Kalki 2898 AD - guess the movie and its ‘best scene’

The film set to release on December 5 has a runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes, which will potentially making it one of the longest Indian films of 2024. The film received a U/A certificate from the CBFC after positive feedback.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated28 Nov 2024, 03:19 PM IST
Allu Arjun's starrer is expected to be one of 2024's longest films at 3 hours and 20 minutes.
Allu Arjun’s starrer is expected to be one of 2024’s longest films at 3 hours and 20 minutes. (Screengrab @Trailer | YouTube)

Pushpa 2: The Rule release: Sukumar's magnum opus starring South heartthrob Allu Arjun is set to premiere on the big screen soon. With anticipation building among Allu Arjun fans, here is some inside scoop for cinema enthusiasts. 

According to a new report, Pushpa 2 could be one of the longest Indian films of the year. After receiving positive feedback from the censor board, the film is set to make headlines for the longest runtime and for one very important sequence.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently screened the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2, Times Now reported. Sources close to the CBFC said the film was given a U/A certificate and passed for release with just a few cuts and visual changes. 

Also Read | Pushpa 2: ‘Chhava’ makers postpone Vicky Kaushal starrer release to avoid clash

As per the report, the final cut of the film is 3 hours and 20 minutes long, which is 200 minutes. Kalki 2898 AD (3 hours and 1 minute) is almost at par with Ranbir Kapoor starrer-Animal, which was released last year in December and had a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes. 

Thus, after Animal, the Stylish Star's movie could emerge as the longest film of 2024. The film, which will debut on December 5, features Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh in significant roles, apart from lead actor Allu Arjun.

Also Read | Pushpa 2 gets 1 million inquiries on BookMyShow| Netizens, Allu Arjun fans swoon

Longest film of 2024

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD, released on June 27, has set multiple box office records and has the longest runtime of 3 hours and 1 minute among 2024 movie releases. It emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024, the third-highest-grossing Telugu film, the fourth-highest-grossing film in India, and the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film.

Despite their lengthy runtime, both Animal and Kalki 2898 AD minted more than 900 crore worldwide. Notably, these stats suggest that Pushpa 2 makers can also hope for a blockbuster performance at the box office.

Also Read | Fan frenzy in Bihar as Allu Arjun, Rashmika launch Pushpa 2 trailer | Watch

Best scene

The film's posters and teasers unveil Allu Arjun's unique look from the folk festival ‘Jathara’. The scene will reportedly prove to be the most attractive for cinema lovers as the CBFC members found the Gangamma Thalli Jathara sequence the best scene in the entire film.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 03:19 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsLongest film of 2024? It’s not Animal or Kalki 2898 AD - guess the movie and its ‘best scene’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    557.95
    03:23 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    34.15 (6.52%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,169.30
    03:23 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -30.45 (-2.54%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    137.80
    03:23 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -1.15 (-0.83%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,436.85
    03:23 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    38.5 (1.61%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    238.20
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    8.2 (3.57%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    550.00
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    6.45 (1.19%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,875.35
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    18.95 (0.39%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,461.15
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -2 (-0.06%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,020.35
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -452.45 (-6.99%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,437.25
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -68.25 (-4.53%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    800.55
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -34.75 (-4.16%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,521.70
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -64.75 (-4.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    02:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    297.40
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    21.65 (7.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    564.60
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    40.8 (7.79%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    3,600.05
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    210.75 (6.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.00290.00
      Chennai
      77,541.00290.00
      Delhi
      77,693.00290.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.00290.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.