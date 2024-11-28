The film set to release on December 5 has a runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes, which will potentially making it one of the longest Indian films of 2024. The film received a U/A certificate from the CBFC after positive feedback.

Pushpa 2: The Rule release: Sukumar's magnum opus starring South heartthrob Allu Arjun is set to premiere on the big screen soon. With anticipation building among Allu Arjun fans, here is some inside scoop for cinema enthusiasts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a new report, Pushpa 2 could be one of the longest Indian films of the year. After receiving positive feedback from the censor board, the film is set to make headlines for the longest runtime and for one very important sequence.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently screened the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2, Times Now reported. Sources close to the CBFC said the film was given a U/A certificate and passed for release with just a few cuts and visual changes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, the final cut of the film is 3 hours and 20 minutes long, which is 200 minutes. Kalki 2898 AD (3 hours and 1 minute) is almost at par with Ranbir Kapoor starrer-Animal, which was released last year in December and had a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

Thus, after Animal, the Stylish Star's movie could emerge as the longest film of 2024. The film, which will debut on December 5, features Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh in significant roles, apart from lead actor Allu Arjun.

Longest film of 2024 Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD, released on June 27, has set multiple box office records and has the longest runtime of 3 hours and 1 minute among 2024 movie releases. It emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024, the third-highest-grossing Telugu film, the fourth-highest-grossing film in India, and the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite their lengthy runtime, both Animal and Kalki 2898 AD minted more than ₹900 crore worldwide. Notably, these stats suggest that Pushpa 2 makers can also hope for a blockbuster performance at the box office.