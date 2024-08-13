‘Look me up and come back’: Shah Rukh Khan tells those who don’t know him at Locarno Film Festival; Google India says…

Shah Rukh Khan received the Pardo alla Carriera at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, becoming the first Indian to receive a lifetime achievement award. He went viral for jokingly asking people to 'Google' him.

Livemint
Published13 Aug 2024, 03:26 PM IST
'Look me up and come back': Shah Rukh Khan tells those who don't know him at Locarno Film Festival; Google India says…
’Look me up and come back’: Shah Rukh Khan tells those who don’t know him at Locarno Film Festival; Google India says…(AP)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral for urging people to ‘Google’ him while receiving an award in Switzerland. The Jawan actor was felicitated with the Pardo alla Carriera on Saturday — becoming the first Indian personality to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Locarno Film Festival.

“For those who don't know me, leave, Google me and then come back,” he had joked before introducing himself to the audience.

The Google India handle on X appeared to agree, dropping a crown emoji (to indicate ‘king’) and tagging the actor in its post.

The Instagram handle of the Locarno Film Festival remains flooded with pictures and videos of SRK from the event.

“Thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms - wider than the ones I do on screen…I've been a villain, I've been a champ, I've been a superhero, I've been a zero, I've been a rejected fan, and I've been a very, very resilient lover,” he said.

Also Read | Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan ‘pushes’ old man at Locarno Film Festival | Watch

Videos of the actor singing his iconic song from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai during the festival have also gone viral over the weekend. The clip shows the audience singing the song in unison with Khan soon joining the singers. The crowd erupted in cheers as the superstar added his voice to the chorus.

The festival also screened his 2002 hit Devdas from director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Also Read | Salman Khan in Olympics? Old video of Bhaijaan hitting ’bull’s eye’ resurfaces

The festival is held every year in Switzerland and shares hundreds of international independent films. The Pardo d'oro or Golden Leopard is considered its grand prize and ‘rewards the best film in the Concorso internazionale’. 

“Locarno Film Festival was born in the aftermath of the Second World War. It offered a stage for revival, freedom of art and expression for talents from all over the world eager to tell stories in new, different ways. Since its inception, Locarno has been home to the most daring, avant-garde, irreverent and innovative forms of films – screened in their uncut, uncensored versions,” read an excerpt from the festival website.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 03:26 PM IST
HomeNewsTrends‘Look me up and come back’: Shah Rukh Khan tells those who don’t know him at Locarno Film Festival; Google India says…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.50
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -5.8 (-1.7%)

    Reliance Industries

    2,926.90
    03:57 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    5.4 (0.18%)

    Tata Power

    408.30
    03:56 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -9.85 (-2.36%)

    Tata Steel

    148.90
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -3.15 (-2.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,698.20
    03:55 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    405.2 (9.44%)

    Olectra Greentech

    1,655.80
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    112.5 (7.29%)

    Blue Star

    1,714.55
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    96.2 (5.94%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    413.00
    03:50 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    22.8 (5.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue