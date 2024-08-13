Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  ‘Look me up and come back’: Shah Rukh Khan tells those who don't know him at Locarno Film Festival; Google India says…

‘Look me up and come back’: Shah Rukh Khan tells those who don't know him at Locarno Film Festival; Google India says…

Livemint

Shah Rukh Khan received the Pardo alla Carriera at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, becoming the first Indian to receive a lifetime achievement award. He went viral for jokingly asking people to 'Google' him.

'Look me up and come back': Shah Rukh Khan tells those who don't know him at Locarno Film Festival; Google India says…

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral for urging people to ‘Google’ him while receiving an award in Switzerland. The Jawan actor was felicitated with the Pardo alla Carriera on Saturday — becoming the first Indian personality to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Locarno Film Festival.

“For those who don't know me, leave, Google me and then come back," he had joked before introducing himself to the audience.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Google India handle on X appeared to agree, dropping a crown emoji (to indicate ‘king’) and tagging the actor in its post.

The Instagram handle of the Locarno Film Festival remains flooded with pictures and videos of SRK from the event.

“Thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms - wider than the ones I do on screen…I've been a villain, I've been a champ, I've been a superhero, I've been a zero, I've been a rejected fan, and I've been a very, very resilient lover," he said.

Videos of the actor singing his iconic song from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai during the festival have also gone viral over the weekend. The clip shows the audience singing the song in unison with Khan soon joining the singers. The crowd erupted in cheers as the superstar added his voice to the chorus.

The festival also screened his 2002 hit Devdas from director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The festival is held every year in Switzerland and shares hundreds of international independent films. The Pardo d'oro or Golden Leopard is considered its grand prize and ‘rewards the best film in the Concorso internazionale’.

“Locarno Film Festival was born in the aftermath of the Second World War. It offered a stage for revival, freedom of art and expression for talents from all over the world eager to tell stories in new, different ways. Since its inception, Locarno has been home to the most daring, avant-garde, irreverent and innovative forms of films – screened in their uncut, uncensored versions," read an excerpt from the festival website.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.