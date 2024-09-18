Pizza Hut has come up with an innovative way to tackle the hiring crunch. The American food chain company has launched a campaign to send resumes of job seekers printed on pizza boxes.

Finding a job is not a cakewalk but a daunting task for many amid the ongoing hiring crunch. To bridge the widening gap between job seekers and employers, Pizza Hut is all set to send resumes of selected candidates on pizza boxes to the hirers of their dream company.

The American food chain will print resumes on pizza boxes and send them to hirers located in New York City under its “ResZAmes" campaign, launched on Tuesday, September 17. Pizza Hut will select a handful of customers and participants under the campaign and will send their resumes to their desired companies.

Pizza Hut's ResZAmes campaign to help job seekers make lasting impression While launching the campaign, the company highlighted the difficulties faced by job seekers in reaching out to different employers. The campaign is designed in a fashion to help job seekers "making a lasting impression", said Pizza Hut's chief marketing officer Melissa Friebe, reported CNBC.

“We know finding a job can be daunting, especially during this key hiring season, so we wanted to lend a hand to our job-seeking customers and help them break through the clutter," CNBC quoted Friebe as saying.

How to participate in ResZAme campaign? People can participate in the campaign by registering for an application on the ResZAmes website. First, they must enter the zip code of the offices they want to apply to. If their dream offices are located in New York, then they can complete the rest of the application for the campaign.