‘Looks amazing’: Elon Musk comments on super-blue moon spectacle, check photos of rare phenomenon here

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire, shared NASA's post on rare astronomical phenomenon of supermoon and blue moon occurring at the same time and remarked Moon looks amazing.

Fareha Naaz
Published20 Aug 2024, 12:36 PM IST
The first recorded use of 'Blue Moon' in English dates from 1528 said retired NASA Program Executive Gordon Johnston
The first recorded use of ’Blue Moon’ in English dates from 1528 said retired NASA Program Executive Gordon Johnston (Representative Image of Supermoon Blue moon)

Elon Musk, the SpaceX owner and Tesla chief, shared NASA's (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) post on the rare astronomical phenomenon of a supermoon and blue moon occurring simultaneously.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “The Moon looks amazing.” earlier in the day, the space agency had shared a post that stated, “Tonight (Aug. 19) through Wednesday, look up to see a full moon that is both.”

"A supermoon—when the Moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth. A blue moon—which doesn't necessarily mean the Moon will look blue,"" the NASA post said.

The full Moon was visible in the sky on August 19 at 11:56 pm IST. “The Moon will appear full for three days, from Sunday morning through early Wednesday morning,” NASA said.

“Although it will not look blue, as the third full Moon in a season with four full Moons, this will be a Blue Moon. The first recorded use of 'Blue Moon' in English dates from 1528,” according to the US space agency's retired Program Executive Gordon Johnston.

In 1979, Astrologer Richard Nolle coined the term “supermoon”, which refers to either a new or full Moon. This rare phenomenon happens when “the Moon is within 90 percent of its closest approach to Earth.”

An occasion that happens in decades- full supermoons are the biggest and brightest full Moons of the year, according to the US Space Agency. This year marks a treat for skygazers as the first of the four consecutive supermoons was witnessed last night. The upcoming supermoons are expected in September and October.

Netizens strongly shared their reactions on social media over the spectacular phenomenon. One user stated, “Great location with the bridge to frame the bottom of the image.” Another user shared a supermoon image from Turkey.

A third user shared a picture of the stunning blue moon visible from France. A fourth user commented, “When someone says “Once in a Blue Moon” it means having two full moons in one month which occurs once in approx every 2.72 years. Doesn’t have anything to do with the color of the moon, unfortunately.”

Another user remarked, “The super moon is amazing tonight.” 

First Published:20 Aug 2024, 12:36 PM IST
