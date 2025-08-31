Lord Ganesha logo on British supercar stuns internet, Beatles link goes viral: ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’

A British supercar maker has gone viral online after unveiling a hypercar that carries a Lord Ganesha-inspired crest on its badge. The car, created by automotive and motorsport specialist Lanzante Limited, has sparked curiosity and conversations across social media, with many intrigued by the fusion of Indian symbolism, cutting-edge engineering and pop culture history.
Interestingly, the idea of using Lord Ganesha as a symbol for Lanzante can be traced back to George Harrison of The Beatles, who was deeply influenced by Indian spirituality. Harrison considered Ganesha a bringer of good fortune and a remover of obstacles, qualities the company says align perfectly with its ethos of overcoming engineering challenges while maintaining style, Mid Day reported.
Lanzante, long known for restoring and converting iconic race cars, unveiled its first-ever hypercar under its own badge, the 95-59. The name pays tribute to the company’s famous 1995 Le Mans victory with the McLaren F1 GTR, the Times of India reported.
The Lanzante 95-59 may be ultra-exclusive, but its logo has already captured the imagination of millions online, proving that sometimes design can speak louder than horsepower.
Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “This car is my favorite car because it has Shree Ganesh Ji in its logo.”
Another user wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”
“Just incredible,” the third user wrote.
