Lord Ganesha logo on British supercar stuns internet, Beatles link goes viral: ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’

A British supercar maker has gone viral online after unveiling a hypercar that carries a Lord Ganesha-inspired crest on its badge. The car, created by automotive and motorsport specialist Lanzante Limited, has sparked curiosity and conversations across social media, with many intrigued by the fusion of Indian symbolism, cutting-edge engineering and pop culture history.

The Beatles Connection Interestingly, the idea of using Lord Ganesha as a symbol for Lanzante can be traced back to George Harrison of The Beatles, who was deeply influenced by Indian spirituality. Harrison considered Ganesha a bringer of good fortune and a remover of obstacles, qualities the company says align perfectly with its ethos of overcoming engineering challenges while maintaining style, Mid Day reported.

About The Lanzante 95-59 Lanzante, long known for restoring and converting iconic race cars, unveiled its first-ever hypercar under its own badge, the 95-59. The name pays tribute to the company’s famous 1995 Le Mans victory with the McLaren F1 GTR, the Times of India reported.

Design: Penned by Paul Howse, designer of the McLaren P1, the 95-59 features a unique three-seat central driving position. A glass roof floods the cabin with light, while switches mounted on the roof pod give it a jet-like feel.

: Powering the hypercar is an 850 hp twin-turbo V8 engine, wrapped in a lightweight carbon-fibre body. The central exhaust, inspired by the F-22 fighter jet, adds to its aggressive aerodynamics. Exclusivity: Only 59 units will be produced, each carrying the Ganesha-inspired crest. Prices begin at around €1.38 million (approx ₹ 12.5 crore), making it a prized collector’s item. The Lanzante 95-59 may be ultra-exclusive, but its logo has already captured the imagination of millions online, proving that sometimes design can speak louder than horsepower.

Internet reacts Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “This car is my favorite car because it has Shree Ganesh Ji in its logo.”

Another user wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”