'Shameless' Walmart under fire for selling Lord Ganesha-printed underwear

US retailer Walmart is in the news for all the wrong reasons this shopping season. The company has faced strong criticism from the Hindu community since it began selling slippers, undergarments, swimsuits, and other items featuring prints of Lord Ganesha. Following the backlash, Walmart removed the Ganesha slippers from its online catalogue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Photos of these products went viral on social media, with many users accusing Walmart of cultural insensitivity and disrespecting religious sentiments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, a user wrote, “Listen!! Walmart, featuring Lord Ganesha on underwear and casual wear is deeply disrespectful to #Hindus. Deities are not fashion statements; they hold profound spiritual significance. Please reconsider this product line to show respect for religious symbols."

One user stated, "All religions should be given equal respect. Walmart should step in and stop selling these products." Another user criticised, saying, “Shame on Walmart! This should not be allowed, and they should apologize."

Another netizen remarked, "The company that produces these items should be banned, and the seller must be punished for this misconduct. This is a shameful act, and no one has the right to disrespect other religions." Another social media user added, “This is very sad. Please respect other religions and cultures."

Another peeved netizen wrote, “It has displayed of depravity and a degenerated mentality, which is likely to provoke a serious backlash from Hindus & other communities worldwide [sic]."

Meanwhile, seeing the online outrage, the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce in a post on X, wrote, “The Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) supports @HinduAmerican in raising concerns about the disrespectful misuse of sacred Hindu imagery, such as Lord Ganesha, on products like slippers and bathing suits sold by @Walmart. Lord Ganesha is worshipped by over a billion people worldwide as the remover of obstacles and a symbol of wisdom. We urge @WalmartCanada to immediately remove these items from sale. CHCC is ready to engage in a constructive dialogue about the proper commercial use of Hindu imagery." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

