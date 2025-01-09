The massive Los Angeles wildfire has forced lakhs of people, including Hollywood celebrities Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore, and Paris Hilton, to leave their homes. Pratik Bhakta, the celebrity chef who has also cooked for Isha Ambani, also shared an update about his California-based residence on Instagram.

Pratik Bhakta shared photos of the Los Angeles fire on his Instagram account and said that he had left his home and is now staying in a safe location.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pratik Bhakta said that people are in the middle of a three-day windstorm, which worsens the entire thing.

In another Instagram story, Pratik Bhakta expressed gratitude towards his well-wishers and updated that he is safe. Pratik Bhakta is the founder of Hungry Empire brand. He has also shared glimpses of Isha Ambani's kitchen in his Instagram several videos.

Los Angeles wildfire reaches Hollywood Raging wildfires surrounding Los Angeles spread to Hollywood Hills on Wednesday. The development came after other fires in the area killed at least five people, destroyed hundreds of homes and stretched firefighting resources and water supplies to the limit.

Around one lakh people were ordered to evacuate as dry, hurricane-force winds hindered firefighting operations and spread the fires.

A new fire broke out in the parched Hollywood Hills on Wednesday evening, Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told a press conference, forcing more evacuations and raising the number of wildfires burning in Los Angeles County to at least six.