The Duke and Duchess of Sussex participated in wildfire relief efforts in Pasadena, helping distribute meals and support to victims. They also donated supplies and welcomed displaced friends into their Montecito home as wildfires continue to impact communities across Southern California.

“This is their second visit today. We were here earlier today and they were serving food, anonymously. No one knew they were serving food, with masks on. They didn't come out here for publicity. They came out here to work," Sky News quoted mayor Victor Gordo as saying.

Footage shared by local news outlet Fox 11 showed the couple hugging people and interacting with emergency teams at the Pasadena Community Centre in Los Angeles. They also met with the mayor and helped to help distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire on Friday. Markle was also spotted interacting with people who have lost their homes to the recent fires.

“Then we went to visit some of the families in the impacted area and view first-hand some of the impacted area. Then they wanted to go visit the first responders and personally thank them for their efforts to help our families and our neighbours," Gordo added.

According to reports, the couple have donated clothing, children’s items and other essential supplies for people affected by the fires. They have also invited friends and loved ones who had been forced to evacuate into their home.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, near Santa Barbara — some 90 miles from Los Angeles. Recent reports indicate that the Sussexes will be forced to evacuate if the LA wildfires continue to spread. Their home is located in a 'high fire risk' area and may face extensive power outages at this time.

Earlier this week a report by The Telegraph confirmed that the Southern California Edison was considering a 'public safety power shutoff' in parts of Santa Barbara County due to the wildfire risk.