Lose 50kg, win a Porsche? Chinese gym’s wild fitness challenge sparks debate online

A gym in China’s Shandong province has gone viral for its controversial weight-loss challenge — offering a Porsche Panamera to anyone who can lose 50kg within three months.

The fitness centre, located in Binzhou city, announced the challenge on social media, drawing both fascination and sharp criticism from health experts. The programme, which requires participants to pay an entry fee of 10,000 yuan ($1,400), includes accommodation and meals during the contest period.

Also Read | Christopher Schwarzenegger shows off biceps after major weight loss

According to local reports cited by The Telegraph, the gym’s fitness coach — identified only as Mr Wang — said up to 30 participants can sign up for the challenge, with nearly 10 people already registered. “This is a competition that challenges the limits,” Wang told local media, adding that the gym provides “professional training and dietary guidance to help participants lose weight safely.”

A promotional poster shared online features a gleaming white sports car with the promise that whoever “successfully loses 100 pounds” will be rewarded with a Porsche. However, Wang clarified that the vehicle is not a new one — but his personal 2020 Porsche Panamera, valued at around £65,000.

Rapid weight loss sparks health concerns While the offer has generated buzz online, medical experts have warned that such extreme weight loss could have serious health implications. Losing 50kg in three months would require shedding more than 0.5kg per day, a pace considered unsafe by doctors and fitness professionals.

China has been battling rising obesity levels, with projections suggesting that over 65% of adults could be overweight or obese by 2030. However, experts stress that extreme dieting and overtraining can cause hormonal imbalances, hair loss, gallstones, low blood sugar, and even heart and kidney problems.

A Chinese influencer known as Dr Zeng, who has 3.5 million followers on local social media platforms, criticised the challenge, saying: “Unless someone is severely overweight, this pace leads to muscle loss rather than fat reduction, which can cause hormonal issues and even amenorrhoea [menstrual disruption] in women. A safer goal would be losing about 0.5kg per week.”

In response to the backlash, the Binzhou gym stated that the training intensity would be “adjusted based on each participant’s physical condition” and that professional coaches would monitor progress throughout the challenge to “ensure safety.”