Lose everything, keep this: Prakhar Gupta’s formula for building YouTube business from zero, earning your first ₹1 lakh

What remains when the audience, influence and familiar measures of success suddenly disappear? For creator and podcaster Prakhar Gupta, the answer lies in skills, curiosity and personal agency.

In a candid conversation with LiveMint, Gupta discussed ambition, comfortable success and rebuilding from zero. He explained why becoming useful matters more than becoming famous.

Q: You’ve built a career around asking uncomfortable questions. What’s one question you secretly hope nobody asks you?

A: “Are you actually as ambitious as you pretend to be?”

I think a lot of my identity is built around ambition. I like difficult things. I talk endlessly about agency, courage and not living a small life. But there is obviously a very uncomfortable question beneath all of that: when the opportunity cost is high enough, will I actually choose the difficult thing?

It is much easier to be ambitious when ambition is rewarding you. I don’t yet know what I do when it starts costing me things I really care about.

Audience is an asset

Q: Is the modern podcast creating genuine intellectual curiosity, or just giving people the feeling of learning without the discomfort of having to change their minds?

A: Mostly the second, but I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing.

The dirty secret of podcasting is that most people aren’t listening to a three-hour podcast because they are undertaking some rigorous intellectual exercise. They’re hanging out. They want to be entertained, they want company, and occasionally they want to encounter an idea they haven’t encountered before.

I used to be much more precise about the intellectual function of a podcast. Now I think entertainment is actually the Trojan horse. If somebody comes for a great story or because they like the guest, and leaves thinking about something differently, that’s a win.

The mistake is to pretend that consuming information is the same as changing your mind. It isn’t. You can listen to 500 hours of podcasts and remain exactly the same person.

Q: If you had to rebuild your YouTube business from zero, with no audience, famous contacts or personal brand, how would you earn your first ₹1 lakh?

A: I wouldn’t start by trying to become famous. I’d start by becoming useful.

If you take away my audience and contacts but let me keep everything I’ve learnt about the internet, I’d find somebody who already has attention and make myself disproportionately useful to them. I know how to identify interesting ideas, package conversations, create clips, distribute content and understand what makes people stop scrolling. Those are sellable skills immediately.

I’d probably find 3-5 businesses or creators who are terrible at content, make something for them before asking for money, show them exactly what I could do, and then sell the service.

The first ₹1 lakh would probably come from services, not views. Then I’d use the cash flow and everything I’m learning from those clients to build my own distribution again. Audience is an asset. Skill is what lets you rebuild the asset.

Q: What is something your audience consistently misunderstands about you? And how much have you benefited from that misunderstanding?

A: People often think I’m more reckless than I actually am. Because I’m direct, I’ll ask something you’re apparently not supposed to ask, I’ll argue with somebody publicly, I’ll say the impolite version of a thought — people assume I’m just impulsive.

I’m actually fairly obsessive. I think about the business, the guests, the questions, the positioning, the numbers, probably much more than is healthy.

But I have benefited enormously from appearing slightly dangerous. A podcast where you know exactly what the host will say is very boring. The possibility that I might ask the question I’m not supposed to ask is part of the product.

So yes, I probably benefit from the misunderstanding. I wouldn’t correct it too aggressively.

Failure doesn’t scare me nearly. Comfortable underachievement does.

Q: Which niche generates the most views and revenue? Why?

A: These are actually two different questions.

For views, the strongest content tends to sit close to fairly primitive human desires: money, status, intimacy, relationships, health, fear, ambition and power. The packaging can change, but human beings haven’t changed that much.

For us specifically, fascinating people and extraordinary stories work extremely well. Espionage, travel, success, controversy, people who have seen a part of the world you haven’t. Celebrity works, but celebrity alone isn’t enough anymore. You need the right person and the right conversation.

Revenue is different. Business, finance, health and aspirational audiences generally monetise better because viewers have commercial intent.

The interesting business is figuring out where the two overlap: something millions of people desperately want to watch, consumed by an audience somebody desperately wants to sell to.

Q: Imagine your YouTube channel disappears tomorrow, along with its audience and influence. What remains of ‘Prakhar Gupta’?

Hopefully, the dangerous parts.

The ability to talk to people. Curiosity. The willingness to walk into rooms where I don’t belong yet. The ability to learn something obsessively, communicate it, sell an idea and build people around it.

I would obviously be devastated. Anyone who says otherwise is lying. I’ve spent years building this thing. But I don’t think YouTube is the source of my agency. It’s where my agency currently compounds. If it disappeared tomorrow, I’d have to go prove that to myself.

View full Image View full Image 'It is much easier to be ambitious when ambition is rewarding you.'

Q: If you had ₹10 lakh to invest in a promising creator today, what metrics would you examine before investing, and what deal structure would you propose?

A: I would care much less about subscriber count than most people. I’d look at the velocity of the last 20 pieces of content, returning viewers, how dependent views are on a single format, how many views come from non-followers, whether people search for the creator by name and whether the audience follows them when they switch formats.

But there is another metric which YouTube Studio can’t show you: does this person have an unfair amount of hunger?

Because I am not really investing in their current channel. I’m investing in the probability that this person will still be figuring the internet out five years from now.

For ₹10 lakh, I wouldn’t want some absurd chunk of their identity or lifetime earnings. I’d structure it around a defined business or revenue stream, probably a revenue share until I've made back a multiple of my capital, with a small ongoing upside if I’m contributing strategically.

Creators should be very careful about permanently selling equity in themselves. ₹10 lakh can look enormous when you’re small and completely irrelevant three years later.

Q: If you could interview yourself at 80, what would you ask? What answer are you afraid he might give?

“Did you actually play the biggest game you were capable of playing?”

The answer I’m afraid of is: “No. You became successful enough that you stopped needing to.”

Failure doesn’t scare me nearly as much as comfortable underachievement does.

There is a version of life where you make enough money, become famous enough, surround yourself with people who think you’re impressive, and slowly stop taking risks without ever admitting that’s what happened.

That would be a fairly tragic outcome for me.

Q: Since you have a diverse set of guests on your show, how do you choose them, approach them and convince them to come to your show?

A: Guest selection for us is a combination of relevance, fascination and access.

There are some people everybody wants. You fight for those. There are people who seem impossible to get, and you keep taking shots because occasionally something ridiculous works. And then there is discovery, which I think is the most underrated part of podcasting: finding somebody before everybody else realises they are interesting.

I don’t want the show to become a conveyor belt of whoever has a movie or company to promote. Sometimes the best guest is a huge celebrity. Sometimes it’s a bureaucrat, traveller, scientist, athlete or some completely bizarre person who has spent 20 years thinking about one thing.

As for convincing them, scale obviously helps now. But persistence helps more than people realise. Relationships help. Timing helps enormously. And increasingly, the pitch is also the conversation itself.

I think guests know they aren’t coming to me for a perfectly sanitised interview. I’m conversational, I can be irreverent, and I’ll usually ask the thing I actually want to know rather than the thing I’m expected to ask.