Amid the California wildfires, several celebrities and productions companies have stepped up with donations, while some celberites are also seen assisting rehabilitation teams with their efforts.

On social media, a debate erupted when singer-actress Selena Gomez and her new fiancé, songwriter Benny Blanco, were spotted volunteering to help victims of the LA fires. Meanwhile, Selena's ex-boyfriend, singer Justin Bieber, was seen vacationing in an undisclosed location, which sparked reactions online.

Contrasting views of ex-lovers shared by fan The debate rised after an X shared screenshots of Instagram stories of Selena and Justin, with the caption, "There are two types of people in this world... one donating and volunteering to help victims of the LA wildfires, another one on vacation."

Selena vs Justin reactions One user wrote, "Nothere are two types of people one is a win and billionaire another one is a loser and broke"

Another added, "She was always too good for him. Things like this show it. He'd drag her down if she was still with him. Benny is out there with her doing care packages, but I am certain he would've never done these things with her"

One user said, "Selena is tasteless when it comes to men. Like how can you date that Man for years"

"Truly inspiring support for the California wildfires"

"The richest person ( by HUGE gap) and the most respected of them is actually helping out by hands in the streets and donating. Selena you're the sweetest heart, truly people's princess fr"

Criticising Justin, one user said, "Sure because Justin has never done a donation before…"