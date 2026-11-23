Bengaluru’s notorious traffic congestion has long been a source of frustration and memes for working professionals. But now, a viral social media post by former marketing director Harish Gupta is forcing commuters to look at their daily gridlock through a stark financial lens: what a seemingly routine 10-kilometre office commute actually costs over a lifetime.

“I've lost ₹80 lakh, and I never noticed,” Gupta wrote, sharing how spending 45 minutes each way in Bengaluru traffic quietly adds up to nearly six years of full working days over a 35-year career.

Breaking down the ₹ 80 lakh commute maths Harish Gupta explained that, like most urban professionals, he initially brushed off his daily travel time as an unavoidable part of city life.

“10 km. Bengaluru. 45 minutes to office, 45 minutes back. I never thought much of it. It's just traffic. Everyone sits in it,” he wrote.

However, sitting down one night to calculate the cumulative toll changed his perspective.

According to Gupta’s breakdown:

Daily commute: 1.5 hours a day (45 minutes each way for a 10 km stretch)

Annual toll: 450 hours a year, calculated across 300 working days

Career total: 15,750 hours over a 35-year career—equivalent to nearly six years of full working days spent “sitting still”

Estimated value: Roughly ₹80 lakh, measured against the salary of an average software engineer

The accompanying post, titled “What is traffic?”, drove the point home, describing the ₹80 lakh figure as a sum "paid by you. To traffic".

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‘Lost life we trade quietly’ For Harish Gupta, the hidden danger of urban congestion lies in how easily commuters normalise the invisible expense.

“Nobody sends us a bill for it, so it never feels like a cost. But we pay it every single day,” he wrote.

Clarifying that his post was not meant to push people toward drastic decisions, Gupta urged professionals to simply acknowledge the true price of their daily travel.

“I'm not saying quit your job or move next to the office. I just think we should see it for what it is. Traffic isn't only lost time. It's lost life we trade quietly, 45 minutes at a time,” he added.

Gupta also left fellow commuters with a thought-provoking question: “How long is your commute? And what would you do with those 6 years back?”

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How did netizens react? Gupta’s calculation sparked debate online, with professionals sharing their own gruelling Bengaluru commute stories alongside differing views on how to measure the true cost of lost time.

Several users echoed his frustration, with one commuter detailing a far steeper daily toll. “I ride 15 KM one way, and it's 1.15 hr - 1:30 hr one way on Good days; peak traffic days it's more,” the user wrote, noting that the situation is similar across Bengaluru and adding, “I end up taking a 10:00 AM call on pavement most of the time.”

Another commenter argued that the ₹80 lakh estimate actually understates the damage because time compounds when channelled into upskilling or side ventures. “Take just half of those 450 annual hours and put them into building equity, mastering AI workflows, or consulting on the side. Over 35 years, the real opportunity cost isn't a lost salary — it’s generational wealth,” the user wrote, calling it “one of the most expensive blind spots in a modern career.”

Others, however, pushed back against equating commute hours directly with lost wages. "The salary framing is a bit generous, since nobody would have paid you for those hours anyway," one respondent pointed out, arguing that the real loss lies in what traffic crowds out—namely "sleep, family time and learning."