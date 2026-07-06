Lost job for asking question during interview: LinkedIn user shares personal experience, ‘Be ready in case…’

Karan Gogna shared a career story on LinkedIn. He described losing a job offer over one question. The user, now a Principal Product Manager, successfully cleared every interview round. HR already requested his documents to proceed. That evening, HR called again about meeting the CEO.

The company was a startup in the used-car space. Gogna decided to simply give his best effort. The conversation with the CEO went smoothly at first. He sensed the CEO was genuinely impressed throughout. He was already imagining the offer letter arriving.

Then the CEO asked if he had any questions. Wanting to sound sharp, Gogna asked something pointed. He asked whether they planned to enter the two-wheeler market. The CEO turned it back, asking Gogna’s opinion.

Gogna had researched the four-wheeler space thoroughly beforehand. However, he had nothing prepared on two-wheelers. He fumbled through an answer lacking real substance.

The next day, HR emailed with disappointing news. They were proceeding with another candidate instead. His profile would simply stay in their system.

Gogna knew exactly where the interview had gone wrong. It wasn't the interview itself, but his final question. According to him, people rarely prepare their own questions carefully.

“We spend so much time preparing answers and almost no time preparing our questions. Your closing question is the last data point they get on how you think, so treat it with the same seriousness. Know why you are asking it, and be ready in case it comes right back at you,” Gogna wrote on LinkedIn.

In a follow-up post, Gogna admitted that he still thought of that moment.

“The two-wheeler question still comes to mind years later. Funny how one line at the very end can undo forty minutes of a great conversation,” he wrote.

Social Media Reactions LinkedIn users responded with mixed perspectives on the situation. One of them argued that blaming the question alone was misleading. He suggested the real test was handling ambiguity afterwards.

“It is a little stupid in my opinion to turn the question back on the person asking the question, but handling a situation like that live and being prepared is a different skill than just asking good questions, as mentioned,” the user wrote.

Gogna agreed, admitting that better framing might have helped him. He maintained that handling the moment mattered most overall.

Another user shared a similar personal experience from his own interview. He once questioned a founder about funding during tough markets. He later realised this seemed disrespectful toward the founders' efforts.

“I was childish to ask this. I remember the expression. Now I can understand the pain it takes to build a company, and disrespecting it knowingly/unknowingly is really not good,” the user posted.

One user offered a different take entirely. He suggested Gogna had essentially been gaslighted. He argued responsibility rested with the interviewer, not Gogna.