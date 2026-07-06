Lost job for asking question during interview: LinkedIn user shares personal experience, ‘Be ready in case…’

Karan Gogna shared a career story on LinkedIn. He described losing a job offer over one question. The user, now a Principal Product Manager, successfully cleared every interview round. HR already requested his documents to proceed. That evening, HR called again about meeting the CEO.

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The company was a startup in the used-car space. Gogna decided to simply give his best effort. The conversation with the CEO went smoothly at first. He sensed the CEO was genuinely impressed throughout. He was already imagining the offer letter arriving.

Then the CEO asked if he had any questions. Wanting to sound sharp, Gogna asked something pointed. He asked whether they planned to enter the two-wheeler market. The CEO turned it back, asking Gogna’s opinion.

Gogna had researched the four-wheeler space thoroughly beforehand. However, he had nothing prepared on two-wheelers. He fumbled through an answer lacking real substance.

The next day, HR emailed with disappointing news. They were proceeding with another candidate instead. His profile would simply stay in their system.

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Gogna knew exactly where the interview had gone wrong. It wasn't the interview itself, but his final question. According to him, people rarely prepare their own questions carefully.

“We spend so much time preparing answers and almost no time preparing our questions. Your closing question is the last data point they get on how you think, so treat it with the same seriousness. Know why you are asking it, and be ready in case it comes right back at you,” Gogna wrote on LinkedIn.

In a follow-up post, Gogna admitted that he still thought of that moment.

“The two-wheeler question still comes to mind years later. Funny how one line at the very end can undo forty minutes of a great conversation,” he wrote.

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Social Media Reactions LinkedIn users responded with mixed perspectives on the situation. One of them argued that blaming the question alone was misleading. He suggested the real test was handling ambiguity afterwards.

“It is a little stupid in my opinion to turn the question back on the person asking the question, but handling a situation like that live and being prepared is a different skill than just asking good questions, as mentioned,” the user wrote.

Gogna agreed, admitting that better framing might have helped him. He maintained that handling the moment mattered most overall.

Another user shared a similar personal experience from his own interview. He once questioned a founder about funding during tough markets. He later realised this seemed disrespectful toward the founders' efforts.

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“I was childish to ask this. I remember the expression. Now I can understand the pain it takes to build a company, and disrespecting it knowingly/unknowingly is really not good,” the user posted.

One user offered a different take entirely. He suggested Gogna had essentially been gaslighted. He argued responsibility rested with the interviewer, not Gogna.

“Turning the question back shows some issues you escaped. The earlier the better, and in your case, maybe the willpower with which you exercised your chance to question saved you,” the user commented.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.