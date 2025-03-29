Lost Wife, Money and Opportunity: Former Analyst’s unsolicited advice for Yuzvendra Chahal sparks massive backlash

A former business and credit analyst's unsolicited advice to Yuzvendra Chahal has drawn severe backlash on social media after he drew a parallel between the latter's wedding expense and his investments.

In a LinkedIn post, Siddhant Garg, the founder of Corporate Stories, took it a little too far to say how the recently divorced Indian cricketer lost his wife, money and the opportunity to invest in the stock market.

Sharing an example of how much money Chahal would have made if he had chosen to invest it in Nifty 50 instead of getting married, Garg said, “On December 22, 2020, Yuzvendra Chahal got married when the Nifty was at 13,466.3. Today, it's at 22,907.6. If, instead of getting married, he had invested ₹3.70 crores (the present value of ₹4.75 crores discounted at 6%) in the Nifty at that time,” according to the post on LinkedIn.

After compounding, Garg estimated that Chahal's ₹3.70 crore investment in Nifty would have likely reached ₹8.08 crore.

“Feeling sad for Yuzi bhai — He lost three things Wife, Money and Opportunity,” said Garg in the post.

After giving his estimates, the former analyst also highlighted how love and relationships are beyond money and suggested that one should not compromise on love for money.

“90% of people in India are physically and financially ready for marriage but not mentally prepared. I am not married yet, but I have witnessed many marriages being built and broken,” said Garg in one of his earlier posts on the social media platform.

Also Read | REAL reason why Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal parted ways

The Nifty 50 benchmark index has given stock market investors more than 170 per cent returns in the last five years and 4.71 per cent in the last one-year period.

Netizens React People on social media did not take Garg's estimates well, as he faced backlash from netizens regarding his correlation between investments and marriages.

“Bhai siddhant Yeh kuch jyada nahi ho gaya.… When Yuvi invested in a life partner ..he never imagined a separation. He might have invested some of savings in stocks that too might have tanked to bottom low.. But this is life Kabhi upar kabhi neeche.. This could happen to anyone.. might be me.. you or any reader. U would not plan for these unfortunate events in life,” said Dinesh K responding to Garg's post.

There were a few people who were stunned as they were witnessing for the first time someone giving a lesson on finance and ‘tragedy’.

“Finance aur tragedy dono ka lesson pehli baar dekha hai!” said Rohit Singh a consulting director responding to Garg's post.

Some people also found Garg's analysis funny, and among them, Karthikeyan S said, “This analysis is hilarious! It's a fun reminder that even with fame and fortune, there are always what-ifs. I'm definitely re-evaluating my life choices now. May the odds be ever in our favor!”