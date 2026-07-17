Louis Vuitton to deliver FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy in bespoke trunk for New York-New Jersey final

Louis Vuitton has been named the Official Supplier and Branded Licensee of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with the luxury fashion house set to transport and present football's most coveted prize in a specially designed trophy trunk during the tournament final.

FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy to arrive in a bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk The bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk will carry the FIFA World Cup Trophy to the New York-New Jersey Stadium, where it will be unveiled as part of the official final ceremonies programme. The presentation continues a tradition associated with the FIFA World Cup since 2010, with a Louis Vuitton ambassador and a FIFA Legend jointly bringing the trophy onto the pitch before the final match.

The custom-made trunk has been crafted in Louis Vuitton's signature monogram canvas and features hand-painted golden "V" panels that represent both "victory" and "Vuitton". It is also finished with gold-plated brass fittings, leather trims and the brand's signature locks.

Inside, the trunk is lined with light beige leather and incorporates a Louis Vuitton-FIFA partnership logo integrated into the lid, underscoring the collaboration between the governing body of world football and the French luxury brand.

FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai said, “Louis Vuitton brings a unique blend of heritage, craftsmanship and prestige to the FIFA World Cup. The Official Trophy is the most coveted prize in world football and it is only fitting that it is carried in a Louis Vuitton trunk. The moment it is brought onto the pitch ahead of the final match will once again be a highlight, connecting tradition with the pinnacle of modern football."

"For over a decade, Louis Vuitton and FIFA have shared an unwavering commitment to excellence, bound by a shared belief in sport's power to inspire and bring people together. We are thrilled to continue this partnership for the FIFA World Cup 2026. At its heart stands the world's most coveted trophy - a symbol of dedication, collective ambition and the ultimate celebration of victory. For this new edition, the Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk continues this legacy, accompanying the iconic moment when football's greatest achievement is celebrated and history is made," said Louis Vuitton CEO & Chairman Pietro Beccari.

FIFA said the partnership reflects the growing relationship between global sport and luxury fashion, with the trophy trunk designed to protect and showcase one of the most recognisable prizes in international sport.

FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai said Louis Vuitton's craftsmanship and prestige make it a fitting partner for carrying football's ultimate prize, while Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari highlighted the shared values of excellence, ambition and inspiration between the two organisations.