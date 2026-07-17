Louis Vuitton to deliver FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy in bespoke trunk for New York-New Jersey final

Louis Vuitton has been named the Official Supplier and Branded Licensee of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with the luxury fashion house set to transport and present football's most coveted prize in a specially designed trophy trunk during the tournament final.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy to arrive in a bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk The bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk will carry the FIFA World Cup Trophy to the New York-New Jersey Stadium, where it will be unveiled as part of the official final ceremonies programme. The presentation continues a tradition associated with the FIFA World Cup since 2010, with a Louis Vuitton ambassador and a FIFA Legend jointly bringing the trophy onto the pitch before the final match.

The custom-made trunk has been crafted in Louis Vuitton's signature monogram canvas and features hand-painted golden "V" panels that represent both "victory" and "Vuitton". It is also finished with gold-plated brass fittings, leather trims and the brand's signature locks.

Inside, the trunk is lined with light beige leather and incorporates a Louis Vuitton-FIFA partnership logo integrated into the lid, underscoring the collaboration between the governing body of world football and the French luxury brand.

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FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai said, “Louis Vuitton brings a unique blend of heritage, craftsmanship and prestige to the FIFA World Cup. The Official Trophy is the most coveted prize in world football and it is only fitting that it is carried in a Louis Vuitton trunk. The moment it is brought onto the pitch ahead of the final match will once again be a highlight, connecting tradition with the pinnacle of modern football."

"For over a decade, Louis Vuitton and FIFA have shared an unwavering commitment to excellence, bound by a shared belief in sport's power to inspire and bring people together. We are thrilled to continue this partnership for the FIFA World Cup 2026. At its heart stands the world's most coveted trophy - a symbol of dedication, collective ambition and the ultimate celebration of victory. For this new edition, the Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk continues this legacy, accompanying the iconic moment when football's greatest achievement is celebrated and history is made," said Louis Vuitton CEO & Chairman Pietro Beccari.

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FIFA said the partnership reflects the growing relationship between global sport and luxury fashion, with the trophy trunk designed to protect and showcase one of the most recognisable prizes in international sport.

FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai said Louis Vuitton's craftsmanship and prestige make it a fitting partner for carrying football's ultimate prize, while Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari highlighted the shared values of excellence, ambition and inspiration between the two organisations.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams. The final is scheduled to be played at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, where the trophy will make its ceremonial arrival inside the bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk before being presented to the eventual world champions.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.