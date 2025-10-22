Louvre Museum heist revives Hrithik Roshan movie memories, Internet reacts: ‘Good plotline for Dhoom 4’

Louvre Museum heist took the world by storm after thieves forced open a window and stole precious jewels worth millions in a daring, daylight raid. Social media flooded with memes over the theft at one of the most famous museums in the world.

According to a Paris prosecutor, the stolen French crown jewels were worth an estimated 88 million euros ($102 million). This figure does not include their historical value to France. Although the national art museum in Paris, reopened on Wednesday morning, three days after the robber, but the Apollo Room where the theft occurred remained closed for visitors.

The valuable stolen jewels linked with Fance's history remain missing from the world's most-visited museum. As per AP report, the thieves are still absconding with the stolen jewels and no arrests have been announced. Around 100 investigators have been deployed to nab the culprits.

At the investigating agencies search for the most sought after thieves, Internet users were quick to make hilarious memes and jokes about the tragedy and drew parallels with Dhoom 2 movie.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “The Louvre Museum heist has everyone talking, and the way it was planned instantly reminded netizens of Dhoom 2, where Hrithik Roshan gave one of his best performances as a slick robber.”

Another user remarked, “The fact that the Louvre heist didn't take place at dawn, but at the very reasonable hour of 9:30 a.m. shows that even French jewel thieves have a better work-life balance than us.”

A third user stated, "It is interesting that despite being 48 hours since the Louvre Museum robbery, neither the culprits are arrested nor the robbed jewellery recovered More to prove that movies are not fiction. Good plotline for Dhoom 4."

A fourth user replied, “#Dhoom3 sequel #Dhoom4 Hits #Louvre! Thieves pulled a slick heist, snatching Napoleon’s crown jewels from #ApolloGallery in 7 mins! Used a cherry picker, cut glass, smashed cases, fled on bikes.”

A fifth comment read, “If Aryan from Dhoom 2 was actually a real person, like he would 100% rob the Louvre in broad daylight just for the love of the game.”

While the thieves took almost '30 seconds' to get in the world's most-visited museum, they stole the precious jewels and iconic valuables in a “four-minute operation,” Culture Minister Rachida Dati said. In the short viral video clip, the robber can be seen wearing reflective jacket over a black hoodie. The video released by French outlet BFMTV shows him casually cutting through the protective case.