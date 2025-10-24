Louvre Museum robbery: Fevicol takes a playful dig at Paris heist; social media reacts, ‘Most creative advertisement’

The Louvre Museum in Paris has become the focus of global attention after a daring daylight robbery that shocked the world. Fevicol, known for its iconic ads, has responded in its signature style.

On October 19, four masked thieves broke into the Apollo Gallery and stole eight priceless pieces of Napoleonic jewellery, worth nearly ₹896 crore ($102 million). The stolen items included an emerald necklace and earrings once owned by Emperor Napoleon and Empress Marie-Louise.

Using a truck with a lift, the gang accessed a balcony window, cut through the glass with power tools and escaped on scooters. Everything happened within a few minutes.

The heist exposed serious security lapses. Parts of the museum lacked CCTV coverage, and the main alarm failed to trigger. Although the Louvre reopened on October 22, the broken window has become a new tourist attraction.

The stolen items include a single earring from the sapphire jewellery set, a tiara from the jewellery set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense, and a necklace from the same duo’s sapphire jewellery set.

It also includes a pair of emerald earrings from the Marie-Louise set and a brooch known as the “reliquary” brooch and an emerald necklace from a set belonging to Empress Marie-Louise.

The tiara of Empress Eugenie, as well as a large brooch of Empress Eugenie, was also stolen.

Fevicol’s Instagram post Fevicol has shared a photo of the emerald necklace, still in mint condition. However, the Fevicol logo is there. The adhesive company apparently hints at fixing the necklace with the help of Fevicol.

“This mission is impossible,” comes the cheeky caption with a “sticking the tongue out” emoticon. With the necklace glued with Fevicol, it would be “impossible” to steal it, it playfully suggests.

“Ab Dhoom machane ki baari hamari ;),” quipped Fevicol, while referring to Dhoom 2. The Bollywood movie, starring Hrithik Roshan, featured the "Perfect Thief" museum heist.

Fevicol’s post gained immediate attention.

“Fevicol understood commitment goals better than half of Instagram,” wrote BlueStone Jewellery.

“Your team needs a raise for this idea,” wrote another user.

Another user called it "the most creative advertisement ever”.

From October 20 to October 23, the interest in “Louvre Museum” went high on Google India:

