Love Island USA: Here's why Jeremiah Brown is 'still a little upset' after coming out

Days after getting dumped from dating reality show Love Island USA, Jeremiah Brown has shared deep insights about his journey in the villa and what he felt after his close friends decided to dump him.

Advertisement

The popular reality series features a group of contestants, dubbed as 'Islanders,' living in a villa away from the outside world. The contestants remain under video surveillance throughout their journey on the show and are required to survive in the show by getting into romantic relationships with other Islanders.

Jeremiah Brown talks about his exit In an interview with People magazine, Brown shared that he was "still a little upset" with his exit from Love Island USA, besides weighing in on wide speculations around the major role Ace Greene is playing in the villa.

Brown, 25, was dumped from the Fiji villa by Ace, Taylor Williams and Nic Vansteenberghe. He claimed that Ace, 22, is "definitely the ringleader" among the boys in the show.

Advertisement

The former contestant said he will "have to agree" with the fans' theories about Ace behaving like the leader among the other islanders and even encouraging certain behaviours.

Not just fans and critics, Brown stated that he heard such things about Ace "in the Villa too".

"...you (Ace) just tell everyone how to play the game and what to do, and call it advice," People quoted Brown as saying.

Brown has called Ace an "amazing personality" and said he is a "funny" person to be with. At first, he thought that he would get along well with Ace, but things changed a lot later on.

He went on to say that Ace is "100%" and "definitely" the ringleader for Nic and Taylor in the villa.

Advertisement

Besides Ace, Brown even shared his views on Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, stating that the two of them used to tell other boys in the villa to not be "locked in." Brown said the two of them were "advocates" for everybody "24/7".

After staying locked in with Huda Mustafa for several weeks, Brown started looking out for other options, first with Iris Kendall and later Adreina Santos. But his connection with Santos did not last long as the boys finally voted for him to be dumped from the villa.

"Honestly I was just like, 'What the hell?' It was honestly just betrayal," he stated.

FAQs 1. When and where to watch Love Island USA? New episodes of the reality show are aired on a daily basis, except for Wednesdays, at 9 PM ET on Peacock.

Advertisement

2. What is the prize money for Love Island USA? The dating reality show offers a $100,000 prize to the winning couple.