ITV and Disney+ join forces: Love Island USA fans can now stream it somewhere new

Love Island USA fans, we have some interesting news in store for you. The show can now be streamed on Disney+. No, this is not a drill. ITVX and The Walt Disney Company have joined hands for some super entertainment for all fans. Titled as A Taste of ITVX and A Taste of Disney+ and releasing on July 16, the initiative will give UK audience access to hit shows.

For Love Island USA fans, this means they will have a chance to catch up on all the controversies featured in the reality show, from Cierra Ortega's exit to the dumping of Hannah Fields by other contestants.

Which shows to stream on Disney and ITVX? Disney+ users in the UK will soon be able to watch popular titles like Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Love Island USA and A Spy Among Friends. And, that too at no extra cost. On the other hand, popular shows from Disney+ will soon be available to ITVX viewers through a special rotating collection. The selection, free to access, will include The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians and more.

“This mutually beneficial alliance allows us to show our complementary audiences a specially selected collection of titles,” said Kevin Lygo, the managing director of media and entertainment at ITV. “For us, this deal means even more great content for viewers on ITVX, and even more opportunities for viewers to find and enjoy our distinctive titles and services," he added.

According to The Guardian, ITVX closed the year to March on a high note, clocking 14.3 million monthly users and 1.7 billion hours of streamed content. In contrast, Disney+, which continues to trail behind Netflix and Amazon in the UK, is hoping that its new partnership with ITV will help pull in a wider, more diverse audience.

FAQs Where can I watch Love Island USA Season 7? Season 7 of Love Island USA is currently available to watch on Peacock.

Is Love Island USA Season 7 on Disney+? Starting July 16, you can watch Love Island USA Season 7 on Disney+.