Love K-drama? Here are 5 new Korean shows to enjoy this Diwali on OTT

  • K-dramas are captivating Indian audiences with their storytelling; here are some options to watch this Diwali 2024.

Updated30 Oct 2024, 12:07 PM IST
5 new Korean shows to enjoy this Diwali on OTT
5 new Korean shows to enjoy this Diwali on OTT

K-dramas or Korean drama have rapidly gained immense popularity in India, captivating audiences with their unique storytelling. The rise of streaming platforms has made it easier for Indian viewers to access a diverse range of Korean content, from romantic comedies to intense thrillers. Indian fans are drawn to the emotional depth, relatable characters that K-dramas offer.

Here are some new releases K-drama to watch this Diwali

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born - Disney + Hotstar

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born stars is a music-themed period drama set in the 1950s. The series stars Kim Tae-Ri, Shin Ye-Eun, Ra Mi-Ran, Jung Eun-Chae and revolves around Jeongnyeon who wishes to be a star in the traditional women’s theatre company.

A Virtuous Business - Netflix

Set in the 90s, this comedy series is about four rural women who start an adult products business — embarking on a rare journey of self-discovery. 

Hellbound season 2 -  Netflix

If horror is something you enjoy, then "Hellbound" is definitely for you! The spine-chilling series returns with Season 2 on Netflix, bringing back its unsettling blend of supernatural elements and psychological thrills.

Family by Choice - Viu

In this touching family drama, the story revolves around Kim San-ha, Yun Ju-won and Kang Hae-jun who develop a deep friendship during their upbringing. They are raised together by Ju-won’s father and San-ha’s father by navigating the challenges of adolescence side by side.

Love Next Door - Netflix

"Love Next Door" is a delightful romantic comedy that follows a woman on a journey to reboot her life as she returns to Korea. Upon her arrival, she unexpectedly reconnects with her childhood friend with whom she shares a complicated history. 

Squid Game to release on THIS date

The wait is over for fans of the popular Korean drama 'Squid Game.' The makers have announced that 'Squid Game 2' will premiere on Netflix on December 26, just after Christmas. In the teaser shared, a new set of contestants is seen playing a deadly game, watched by red and black-clad workers as they fall on a running track.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 12:07 PM IST
