Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Dibankar Banerjee's movie sees massive 275% increase on Sunday
Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: The movie saw an overall Hindi language occupancy of 7.92 percent in theatres on April 21, compared to 5.56 percent on April 20.
Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: The Dibakar Banerjee-directed movie saw a massive 275 percent increase in earnings this Sunday (April 21), grabbing an estimated ₹45 lakh net in India on its third day, according to data on Sacnilk.
