Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: The movie saw an overall Hindi language occupancy of 7.92 percent in theatres on April 21, compared to 5.56 percent on April 20.

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: The Dibakar Banerjee-directed movie saw a massive 275 percent increase in earnings this Sunday (April 21), grabbing an estimated ₹45 lakh net in India on its third day, according to data on Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The jump is significant as Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 earned an estimated ₹27 lakh India net combined in the first two days of screenings, the data showed. Of this, ₹15 lakh net in India was earned on opening day, and ₹12 lakh net on Day 2.

In three days combined, the movie has collected an estimated ₹72 lakh domestically so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What Was the Occupancy? The screenings of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 had an overall Hindi language occupancy of 7.92 percent in theatres on Sunday, April 21. This is an increase compared to the 5.56 percent Hindi occupancy recorded on April 20.

Sunday morning shows of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 saw 4.93 percent occupancy, while afternoon shows had 6.82 percent audience, and evening shows saw 6.31 seats bought. Night shows drew the most crowd at 13.61 percent occupancy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies. The movie stars Bonita Rajpurohit, Paritosh Tiwari, Abhinav Singh, Mouni Roy, Swastika Mukherjee, Sophie Choudry, and Anu Malik.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 presents three interconnected stories, each exploring different aspects of modern life. Together, these stories delve into themes of identity, technology, and the human condition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first part, "LIKE," follows Noor, portrayed by Paritosh Tiwari, as she undergoes a gender transition, highlighting the challenges she encounters along the way.

In the second story, "SHARE," Kullu, played by Bonita Rajpurohit, a transgender woman, offers her unique insights into relationships and personal development.

The third chapter, "DOWNLOAD," focuses on a young gamer, portrayed by Abhinav Santosh Singh, whose pursuit of more followers leads him into risky situations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The original Love Sex Aur Dhokha, released in 2010, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and featured actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, among others.

Transgender Representation Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 is the debut movie of transgender actor Bonita Rajpurohit. As per the movie's makers, Rajpurohit is the first transgender woman to star in a Hindi film.

Speaking to PTI, Rajpurohit expressed her pride in being part of the change as the transgender community progresses from near invisibility on screen to taking prominent roles in Bollywood movies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There was a time when trans people were not as much visible in mainstream media. But now, I see some changes and when I am part of that change, I feel honoured. I hope this sets an example to so many girls like me, who are young, who live in rural areas, and that they feel happy," she said.

