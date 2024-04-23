Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Dibankar Banerjee's movie sees 80% drop to ₹8 lakh on Monday
Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: The movie saw an overall Hindi language occupancy of 6.68 percent in theatres on April 22, compared to 7.92 percent on April 21.
Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: The movie Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2, helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, saw an 80 percent drop in earnings on Monday (April 22), raking in an estimated ₹8 lakh net in India on its fourth day of release, as per early data from Sacnilk.