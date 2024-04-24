Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: The movie Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2, helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, saw steady earnings on Tuesday (April 23), raking in an estimated ₹8 lakh net in India on its fifth day of release, data from Sacnilk showed.

This drop comes after a significant surge in collections the movie saw on Sunday, jumping a massive 275 percent to net ₹40 lakh net domestically on Day 3, followed by an 80 percent slump, pulling in ₹8 lakh on Day 4.

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 has amassed an estimated ₹73 lakh net in India over the initial four days of screenings, the data revealed. Out of this, ₹15 lakh net was earned on the opening day, ₹10 lakh net on the second day, ₹40 lakh on the third day, and ₹8 lakh on the fourth day.

Cumulatively, the movie has garnered an estimated ₹81 lakh domestically in all five days of screening.

Occupancy Rates

The screenings of Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 saw Hindi language occupancy of 7.46 percent overall in cinemas on Tuesday, April 23. This marks a slight increase compared to the 6.68 percent Hindi occupancy recorded on April 22.

Morning shows on Sunday saw a 5.03 percent occupancy, while afternoon shows attracted 6.07 percent audience, and evening shows secured 5.37 percent seats. The night shows observed the highest turnout with a 13.36 percent occupancy.

About the Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies. The movie features Bonita Rajpurohit, Paritosh Tiwari, Abhinav Singh, Mouni Roy, Swastika Mukherjee, Sophie Choudry, and Anu Malik.

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 presents three interconnected stories, each delving into different aspects of modern life, exploring themes of identity, technology, and the human condition.

The first part, "LIKE," follows Noor (Paritosh Tiwari) as she undergoes a gender transition, highlighting the challenges she faces.

In the second story, "SHARE," Kullu (Bonita Rajpurohit), a transgender woman, shares her unique insights into relationships and personal growth.

The third chapter, "DOWNLOAD," centres on a young gamer (Abhinav Santosh Singh) whose quest for more followers leads him into precarious situations.

The original Love Sex Aur Dhoka, released in 2010, was also directed by Dibakar Banerjee and featured actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, among others.

Transgender Representation

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 is the Hindi cinema mainstream debut of transgender actor Bonita Rajpurohit. According to the movie's makers, she is the first transgender woman to star in a Hindi film.

Speaking to PTI, Rajpurohit expressed her pride in being part of the changing landscape of transgender representation in Bollywood, hoping it sets an example for young girls like her, particularly those living in rural areas.

