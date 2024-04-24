Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Dibankar Banerjee's movie nets a steady ₹8 lakh on Tuesday
Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: The movie saw an overall Hindi language occupancy of 7.46 percent in theatres on April 23, compared to 6.68 percent on April 22.
Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: The movie Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2, helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, saw steady earnings on Tuesday (April 23), raking in an estimated ₹8 lakh net in India on its fifth day of release, data from Sacnilk showed.
