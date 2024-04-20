Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office collection Day 1: Dibakar Banerjee's film mints ₹15 lakh
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection day 1: Released on April 19, film LSD2 witnessed an overall occupancy of 5.48%
The film Love Sex Aur Dhokha Part 2 has witnessed a slow start at the box office despite receiving positive reviews from critics. The sequel to Dibakar Banerjee's pathbreaking 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha has made roughly ₹15 lakh on day one of its release as per industry tracker Sacnilk.