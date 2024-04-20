Active Stocks
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office collection Day 1: Dibakar Banerjee's film mints ₹15 lakh

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection day 1: Released on April 19, film LSD2 witnessed an overall occupancy of 5.48%

The film Love Sex Aur Dhokha Part 2 has witnessed a slow start at the box office despite receiving positive reviews from critics. The sequel to Dibakar Banerjee's pathbreaking 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha has made roughly 15 lakh on day one of its release as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Released on April 19, film LSD2 witnessed an overall occupancy of 5.48%. In Mumbai, with 211 shows, an occupancy of 7% was observed. In Delhi and NCR, the occupancy was 4.25% for 243 shows. In Chennai, where there were only 6 shows, the occupancy observed was 42%, the Indian Express report mentioned.

Banerjee, considered one of the most astute and politically aware filmmakers of Hindi cinema, has often touched upon social and political evils in his cinema.

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 features debutants Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh, and Paritosh. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 explores the multifaceted realities of the internet age.

The film has showcased three stories- the first chapter (LIKE) revolves around Noor (Paritosh Tiwari), a transitioning female; the second story (SHARE), also revolves around a trans woman, Kullu (Bonita Rajpurohit) and the third chapter (DOWNLOAD) revolves around a young gamer (Abhinav Santosh Singh) whose thirst for more followers put him in trouble.

Published: 20 Apr 2024, 12:25 PM IST
