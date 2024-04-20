Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office collection Day 1: Dibakar Banerjee's film mints 15 lakh

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office collection Day 1: Dibakar Banerjee's film mints ₹15 lakh

Livemint

  • Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection day 1: Released on April 19, film LSD2 witnessed an overall occupancy of 5.48%

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection

The film Love Sex Aur Dhokha Part 2 has witnessed a slow start at the box office despite receiving positive reviews from critics. The sequel to Dibakar Banerjee's pathbreaking 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha has made roughly 15 lakh on day one of its release as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Released on April 19, film LSD2 witnessed an overall occupancy of 5.48%. In Mumbai, with 211 shows, an occupancy of 7% was observed. In Delhi and NCR, the occupancy was 4.25% for 243 shows. In Chennai, where there were only 6 shows, the occupancy observed was 42%, the Indian Express report mentioned.

Akshay Kumar movie ‘BMCM’ numbers slump on election day, mints only 1.3 crore

Banerjee, considered one of the most astute and politically aware filmmakers of Hindi cinema, has often touched upon social and political evils in his cinema.

Manjummel Boys sets a new trend for southern films: mega success at home

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 features debutants Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh, and Paritosh. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 explores the multifaceted realities of the internet age.

Mid-budget movies punch above their weight at the box office

The film has showcased three stories- the first chapter (LIKE) revolves around Noor (Paritosh Tiwari), a transitioning female; the second story (SHARE), also revolves around a trans woman, Kullu (Bonita Rajpurohit) and the third chapter (DOWNLOAD) revolves around a young gamer (Abhinav Santosh Singh) whose thirst for more followers put him in trouble.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.