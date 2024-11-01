‘Love Soan Papdi, don’t you dare…’: Netizens defend Mithai’s honour as Swiggy video goes viral during Diwali | Watch

A Swiggy video humorously showcased mixed feelings about Soan Papdi, igniting a lively debate among netizens about its popularity during Diwali.

Livemint
Published1 Nov 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Soan papdi is a popular Indian dessert.
Soan papdi is a popular Indian dessert.

A recent video from Swiggy, the popular food delivery platform, humorously captures a common Diwali sentiment: ‘Soan Papdi isn’t exactly everyone’s favourite treat’.

The video shared on Instagram and quickly going viral, shows delivery partners preparing Diwali orders, eagerly packing festive items like laddus, sheera, namkeen, dry fruits, and even crackers—but skipping over the traditional Soan Papdi box, hinting at its usual lack of demand.

However, netizens argued that Soan Papdi is being unfairly treated, and many of them said it still remains the top favourite during the festival season.

One said, “Yaar esay mt kro soan papdi ke sath ❤️ achi toh lgti hein.” “i like soan papdi,” another commented. 

One of the Instagram users who watched the video commented, “Don't dare to defame Sonpapadi. It's love.” Another agreed with this statement and wrote, “Oye Admin, soan papdi ko kuch mat bol.”

Butwait! That wasn't the only thing about the Diwali video that was surprising. Those who watched it to the end were surprised to read, “Asli patakha toh aap ho.”

Festive offers by delivery platforms

During the festive season, the delivery platforms upped their games by making competition tougher.

Online grocery platforms like Swiggy Instamart, Zomato's Blinkit, Tata's Bigbasket, and Zepto offered 10-minute deliveries of gold and silver coins for Dhanteras today (October 29).

Dhanteras, considered a lucky day, is ideal for purchasing brass, silver, and gold items to invite good fortune and ward off negativity.

Blinkit has partnered with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Zepto with Malabar and Augmont, and Swiggy Instamart with Nek by Jar, Muthoot Exim, and Malabar. For this occasion, Bigbasket joined Tata’s Tanishq.

On Swiggy Instamart, you can buy a Jar 24 Karat Gold Coin (0.1 g, 0.5 g, 0.25 g and 1 g), Muthoot Exim's 24K Gold Coin (1 gm) besides other silver items, and Malabar's 24K Gold Coin (1 g) and 999 Purity Silver Coins (5 g, 11.66 g, 20 g).

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 01:20 PM IST
