Bryan Johnson, the tech billionaire and age-reversing enthusiast is once again in the spotlight for his admiration for India's work culture. The Biogen founder is currently on a six-day visit to India and has been keeping all netizens informed about his tour.

Bryan Johnson said that India's culture completely ‘resonates with his worldview.’ “I love the culture of bak***** in India. It perfectly captures my worldview: take your work seriously, not yourself," wrote the billionaire.

Bryan Johnson praises Indian 'Jugaad' When questioned about 'Jugaad', a Hindi word which means coming up with a flexible approach to problem solving, Bryan Johnson said he likes the concept. However, the tech billionaire also took the opportunity to take a subtle dig at India's air pollution, stating that 'Jugaad' would not help solve the matter.

“I like jugaad — most innovation comes from frugality. But if it means taking shortcuts, we are in trouble. Fixing air pollution in India will require an overhaul, can’t be done with jugaad," Bryan Johnson replied on X.

'Never thought will live to the day…' Johnson's X post and responses about the Indian work culture quickly gained over three lakh views. Several netizens expressed admiration about how Johnson had picked up the 'Indian-ness' within just a few days of his entry into the country.

" I never thought I would live the day to see @bryan_johnson tweet about his appreciation for bak*****in India!" commented one user. Meanwhile, another chimed in, saying, "Bro spent few days in india but became more indian than most of us."

Amid all this appreciation for Bryan Johnson's ‘Indian-ness’, and discussions on ‘Jugaad’, one user compared India's work culture to how Italians take pasta making very seriously.