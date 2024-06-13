‘Love wins’: Meet world’s shortest married couple, Paulo Gabriel da Silva Barros and Katyucia Lie Hoshino

Paulo Gabriel da Silva Barros and Katyucia Lie Hoshino are now officially the shortest married couple in the world. The Guinness World Records earlier recongnised the Brazilian couple for the new world record.

The couple, who met online in 2006, built a strong bond for over 15 years before getting married. At 31 and 28 years old, they are now the shortest married couple on record.

“We may be short but we have big hearts and lots of love for each other as well as everybody in our lives. Our life isn’t without its challenges but we are so happy we can tackle these challenges together,” the Guinness World Records quoted the couple as saying.

"At a combined height of just 181.41 cm (71.42 in)! Paulo (aged 31 and 90.28 cm (35.54 in) in height), and Katyucia, (28 and 91.13 cm (35.88 in), first met in 2006!" Guinness added.

Social media users reacted to the news and commented on the development.

"Being a Brazilian GWR holder and seind other Brazilians winning means a lot to me. Go Brazil!" wrote one user while another commented, "Love wins".

“Very nice. Congratulations to you both!. All the Best!. Have a great day and weekend Everyone!” posted another user. Another posted, “Couple with pure love.”

How to apply for a Guinness world record? To apply for a Guinness World Record, you have to register on their website, submit an application and wait up to 12 weeks for approval. Follow the provided guidelines, gather evidence, conduct your attempt and submit the evidence online. If successful, you'll receive a certificate. Expedited services are available for a fee.