‘Love you’: Woman, working from home, tells client by mistake; this is what happens next

A Reddit user recently shared a funny yet heartwarming incident that many can relate to. During a call with an important client, the user accidentally ended the conversation by saying, “Love you!”

It is something she normally says to close friends or family. However, this time, the person on the other side of the conversation was a client.

The moment was followed by the sound of the client giggling before the call disconnected. The Reddit user felt terribly embarrassed. The concern was that it might have seemed unprofessional or awkward.

However, the next day brought a sweet surprise. The client sent a thoughtful email, gently clarifying that he didn’t mean to laugh at the user. The client found it funny because he himself had done the same thing before.

The client appreciated that such a natural expression of affection came so easily. He even said the user should be proud of having so much love in their life.

“Just wanted to say that I didn't mean to laugh at you when you accidentally signed off on our call with a "love you." I just found it funny because I've definitely done that before, and I know it happens,” the client said.

“I'm glad you have enough love in your life that that response comes naturally. If anything, you should be proud of that. Have a great weekend!” he added.

What could have been a cringe moment turned into something wholesome and comforting. Social media user reacted to the incident.

Social media reactions "Happens more if you are working from home, and your wife/partner n kids are floating about. 99% of people think it's funny/endearing or say they've done it too," wrote one user.

The poster agreed, “I do work from home, and the last person I talked to right before him was my husband lol. It had also been a long day.”