Loveyapa Advance Bookings: 'Loveyapa', the romantic drama featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor is set to release in theatres on February 7. Reports by PinkVilla stated that the film is likely to witness weak numbers on its opening day.

Loveyapa Advance Bookings The romantic drama has reportedly sold around 1,000 tickets across the three major national chains including PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, PinkVilla reported. The film directed by Advait Chandan is expected to collect between ₹75 lakh and ₹1.50 crore on its opening day, Pinkvilla's predictions state.

About Loveyapa Loveyapa is a quintessential Gen-Z love story filled with twists and turns. In the movie, the couple (Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor) is asked to exchange their phones before taking the final step toward marriage, but as they do, their worlds are turned upside down as secrets and hidden stories begin to unfold.

Junaid Khan made his Bollywood debut with the Netflix film Maharaj, based on the life of journalist Karsan Das Mulji, where his performance was highly praised. Given the modest box office predictions, it will be interesting to see whether Junaid's performance will be appreciated and help prevent the film from facing a setback.

Earlier on Saturday, Karan Johar also shared the title of his upcoming film Nadaaniyan “introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan” opposite Khushi Kapoor. Social media users weren't too happy about Nadaaniyan, and the reason wasn't nepotism or Saif Ali Khan's oldest son, but its heroine, Khushi Kapoor. Netizens didn't only have complaints about the heroine but also many suggestions about which actress would have been the best choice for Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut, from Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak to Pratibha Ranta of Laapataa Ladies or Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. Khushi Kapoor had made her debut with Netflix series ‘Archies’