Loveyapa Box Office Collection Day 2: The Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer film earned nearly ₹64 lakhs across India on its second day of release. On Day 1, the film minted ₹1.15 crore in India, marking a collection of ₹1.79 crore so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

On Day 1, the film witnessed 9.56 per cent overall Hindi occupancy. The highest occupancy was registered in Hyderabad, followed by Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur.

Loveyapa premiered on the big screen on Friday, February 7, marking the beginning of Valentine's Week. The plot of the film revolves around the complexities of modern love following phone exchanges. The narrative follows a couple who uncover bitter truth about each other. Loveyapa is the big-screen debut of Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

While reviewing Loveyapa, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “It turned out to be a fun and engaging film that perfectly captures the energy of Gen Z. The movie is youthful, entertaining, and has the right mix of humor and emotions.”

Kadel said that he was surprised with the movie and said, “Junaid Khan delivers a confident performance in his debut, but for me, the real star was Khushi Kapoor. She truly shines, especially in the emotional scenes, which are the hardest for any actor to pull off. Her performance proves that she has a bright future in the industry.”

In addition to lead actors Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the star cast includes Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Tanvika Parlikar, Devishi Madaan, and Nikhil Mehta.