Loveyapa Box Office Collection Day 3: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starter 'Loveyapa' received a mix-response at the box office on Sunday as the earnings remained steady and almost the same as on Saturday and Friday.

According to the industry tracker website sacnilk.com, the Bollywood movie earned an estimated ₹1.1 crore on Day 3 at the box office, taking the total earning (India net) at ₹3.9 crore.

Loveyapa Box Office Collection Day 3: Advait Chandan directorial movie collected ₹1.65 crores net at the domestic box office on Saturday. While on the opening Day on Friday, the movie managed to mint ₹1.15 crore, reported sacnilk.com.

On Day 3, the film witnessed an overall 15.48 percent Hindi Occupancy. The highest occupancy was registered in Chennai, followed by Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai.

Loveyapa Worldwide Box Office Collection: Produced by AGS Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film collected ₹3.3 crore gross at the worldwide box office until Day 2, Sacnilk reported.

About Loveyapa: The rom com explores modern love complexities following phone exchanges. The narrative follows a couple who uncover bitter truth about each other. Loveyapa marks big-screen debut of Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

In addition to lead actors Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the star cast features Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Tanvika Parlikar, Devishi Madaan, and Nikhil Mehta in key roles.

Loveyapa review: Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, while reviewing the film said, "It turned out to be a fun and engaging film that perfectly captures the energy of Gen Z. The movie is youthful, entertaining, and has the right mix of humor and emotions.”