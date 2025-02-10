Loveyapa Box Office Collection Day 3: Khushi Kapoor-Junaid Khan’s film faces tough fight from Badass Ravikumar

Loveyapa Box Office Collection Day 3: Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's Loveyapa has maintained a steady performance at box office after its release last week. However, the romantic comedy is facing tough competition from Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar.

Loveyapa Box Office Collection Day 3 stood at ₹1.65 crore, whereas, Badass Ravikumar earned an estimated ₹1.33 crore on the same day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Loveyapa Box Office Collection Day 3 The Bollywood romantic-comedy earned an estimated ₹1.65 crore on Day 3 at the box office, taking the total earning (India net) at ₹4.45 crore, according to Sacnilk. The movie witnessed a nominal uptick in its collections on Saturday and earned similar amount on Sunday as well.

Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 3 Bollywood singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya's movie continued its decent performance and earned an estimated ₹1.33 crore on Sunday. The movie's total collection stood at ₹6.08 crore on February 9, reported Sacnilk.

Loveyapa vs Badass Ravikumar

Day Loveyapa ( in crores) Badass Ravikumar (in crores) 1 1.15 2.75 2 1.65 2 3 1.65 1.33 Total 4.45 6.08

Loveyapa movie has been directed by Advait Chandan and produced by AGS Entertainment and Phantom Films. The movie stars Junaid Khan, and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles. The movie also features seasoned actor Ashutosh Rana in key role.

Described as a "tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter", "Loveyapa" also features Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar and Kiku Sharda.

Badass Ravikumar has been seen as Himesh Reshammiya's attempt to make a comeback at Bollywood. The movie has been directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies.