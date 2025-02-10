Loveyapa Box Office Collection Day 4: The Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer film Loveyapa earned an estimated ₹4.55 crore in India over the first three days. On its fourth day, the film earned around ₹36 lakhs in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Loveyapa had an overall 7.27% Hindi Occupancy on Monday, February 10, 2025.

On the third day of the film's release, Loveyapa earned ₹1.65 crore, marking a nominal rise in its collections on Sunday, according to Sacnilk. It earned a similar amount on Saturday.

Advait Chandan directed the film, which was produced by AGS Entertainment and Phantom Films. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor star in the lead roles, and seasoned actor Ashutosh Rana plays a key role.

The movie is described as a "tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter", "Loveyapa" also features Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar and Kiku Sharda.

While reviewing the film, trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X said, "It turned out to be a fun and engaging film that perfectly captures the energy of Gen Z. The movie is youthful, entertaining, and has the right mix of humor and emotions.”

He added, "Junaid Khan delivers a confident performance in his debut, but for me, the real star was Khushi Kapoor. She truly shines, especially in the emotional scenes, which are the hardest for any actor to pull off. Her performance proves that she has a bright future in the industry.”