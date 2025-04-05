Loveyapa hits OTT, but fans point out ‘horrible acting’ in ‘terrible’ Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor movie

  • Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor finally released on OTT, but some netizens have not been happy. While some watchers were full of praise, others criticised the Amir Khan produced film

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published5 Apr 2025, 12:05 PM IST
Loveyapa hits OTT, but fans point out ‘horrible acting’ in ‘terrible’ Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor movie

Loveyapa OTT: Despite opening to weak Box Office numbers, fans had eagerly been waiting for the Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer movie Loveyapa to hit OTT platforms. Now that the movie is finally out on JioHotstar, fans had mixed reactions to the movie.

While the movie did gain some praise during its theatrical run, several netizens criticised Loveyapa strongly after watching it on OTT.

“He’s anything but Amir khan’s Son. Horrible acting in a terrible movie,” stated one user.

Loveyapa OTT release

"Loveyapa," a Hindi remake of the Tamil film "Love Today," starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, began streaming on JioHotstar on Friday, April 4.

Loveyapa movie

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa movie explores trust, secrets, and digital-age relationships through a Gen-Z couple who swap phones for a night.

Negative reviews for Loveyapa

One X user criticised Loveyapa after watching it on the big screens: “I’ve seen Nadaaniyan, I’ve seen loveyapa, I would highly recommend JCB ki khudai a better watch.”

“ Loveyapa on hotstar is just a 2 hour ad of one plus phone. I thought of watching it but first 5-7 minutes its just one plus this one plus that. Bro I ain't watching it anymore,” added another user.

Praises for Loveyapa

Amid all the negative reviews for Loveyapa, many viewers praised the movie's positive message, calling it "not bad at all."

One user posted, “#Loveyapa is a good one-time watch. A bad PR can ruin everything; otherwise, there’s nothing to troll both of them about in this movie. #JunaidKhan #KhushiKapoor.”

“Just watched it on #JioHotstar #Loveyapa I don’t know why there was so much negative publicity of this movie it’s such a well made film with good message . Both lead actors #khushikapoor and @JunaidkhanREAL have acted well. Worth a watch and definitely worth praise,” added another.

First Published:5 Apr 2025, 12:05 PM IST
