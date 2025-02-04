Loveyapa review is out: Karan Johar says on Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s movie, ’I can happily watch the film again’

Loveyapa review: While several fans eagerly await for the theatrical release of Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor starrer film ‘Loveyapa,' Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share his review of the film.

Giving a loud shout out to the Loveyapa film and its cast, Karan Johar stated that he ‘can happily watch the film again.’

“I can happily watch the film again and top credit to director @advaitchandan for bringing pace, relentless energy, humour, emotion and solid story telling to the fore!!!” wrote Karan Johar.

Karan Johar's praise for Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam director even dubbed Loveyapa as the first successful love story of 2025. For Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, Karan wrote, “You will fall in love with all the characters (terrific ensemble) and root for the magical and endearing leads.”

Karan Johar concluded his comment, stating: "Congratulations to Madhu Mantena , Shrishti Behl and the entire cast and crew of the best popcorn ride I have had at the movies in a while! @fuhsephantom @srishtibehlarya @madmantena."

Netizens lash out at Karan Johar Several netizens, however, did not take Karan Johar's praise for Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan very well, and alleged that the director still favoured star kids.

"How much money do you owe Boney Kapoor? Lol you also know you’re lying right? In the words of the great Regina George, “stop trying to make Khushi happen! It’s not going to happen” commented one user.

“Atleast credit the original Tamil movie ‘ love today',” wrote another user.

What is Loveyapa about Loveyapa is a quintessential Gen-Z love story filled with twists and turns. In the movie, the couple (Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor) is asked to exchange their phones before taking the final step toward marriage, but as they do, their worlds are turned upside down as secrets and hidden stories begin to unfold. The film is directed by Advait Chandan.

Loveyapa release date Loveyapa is all set to hit the theatres on February 7, 2025. Several other Bollywood icons such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, Raj Thackeray showed up to Loveyapa's screening to cheer for the starkids.