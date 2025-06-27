‘Lowering the bar and how’: Viral video shows man ‘relieving himself’ LIVE on camera while attending court hearing

A video has gone viral showing a man attending a Gujarat High Court hearing from a toilet while relieving himself. The incident took place on June 20 during a virtual session before Justice Nirzar S Desai.

The man, logged in as ‘Sarmad Battery’, first appears close up with a Bluetooth earphone. He later places the phone farther away, revealing he is seated on a toilet. During the video, the man flushes the toilet, cleans himself and puts on his pants before leaving the washroom.

According to Bar and Bench, the man in the viral video returned later on screen from a room. As per the publication, he was the respondent in a case to cancel an FIR.

Social media reactions were mixed.

“What if he was having constipation/stomach problems?” wondered one user.

Another proposed, “Online proceedings should be banned.”

“From courtroom to washroom,” came from a user while another commented, “Lowering the bar and how.”

“That's really sad, should be sent for community service, at least switch off the camera,” posted another.

Another wondered, “Is this a silent protest about the state of the law in our country?”

The incident has apparently broken all standards of decency. However, “Inappropriate behaviour” on camera during a court session is nothing new.

Inappropriate behaviour during court sessions In March, a man faced the music for disrespecting courtroom rules during virtual Gujarat High Court hearings. Dhaval Patel, 42, joined from a lavatory, even after being disconnected once for appearing indecently.

"In such a scenario, the indecent act is not only unacceptable, but it is shameful and is required to be strictly condemned. If courts do not deal with such a person with strong hands, then that may result in lowering the dignity of the institution in the eyes of the public," The Times of India quoted the court order as stating.

The judge fined him ₹2 lakh. While ₹50,000 went to an orphanage, the rest was given to the Legal Aid Authority. He also had to do two weeks of community service at the court garden.