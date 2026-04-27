Lowest score in IPL: Delhi Capitals lose 6 wickets for just 8 runs after Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar run havoc

Delhi Capitals have lost their first six wickets with just eight runs on the board against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in one of the worst possible starts in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. The downfall of Delhi Capitals come just a few days after the same franchise put up a mammoth 264/2 in 20 overs, riding on KL Rahul's 152 not out.

It all started with debutant 18-year-old Sahil Parakh, who replaced Sri Lankan Pathum Nissanka at the top of the batting order. Bhuvneshwar Kumar drew the first blood, getting better of Parakh with an unplayable in swinging yorker for a duck.

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Coming from a record-breaking 152 not out against Punjab Kings, Rahul could manage only one off three balls, after top edging Josh Hazlewood on the first ball of the second over. The Australian had another to his tally when Sameer Rizvi edged behind to Jitesh Sharma for a golden duck.

Bhuvneshwar added more misery for Delhi Capitals with the wickets of Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel in the third over as Delhi Capitals were tottering at 8/5 after three overs. Hazlewood picked his third of the night when he had Nitish Rana, caught at gully by Devdutt Padikkal for 1.

Delhi Capitals score of 7 at the fall of fifth wicket was also the second-lowest in the history of IPL. The list is led by now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala who were 6/5 against Deccan Chargers (now Sunrisers Hyderabad) in 2011. To add more to that, Delhi Capitals 13/6 in the first six overs was also the lowest powerplay score in the league's history.

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This is also just the second time in IPL history that a team lost six wickets inside the powerplay in a non-rain curtailed game . The only previous occurrence came in IPL 2011, when Kochi Tuskers Kerala slumped to 29/6 against Deccan Chargers. Coincidentally, both happened on April 27th.

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What's the lowest IPL score by Delhi Capitals? The lowest score by Delhi Capitals (the Delhi Daredevils) in IPL history is 66 against Mumbai Indians in 2017. In the same edition, they once again were shot down below 70-run mark when the then Karun Nair-led side were shot out for 67 in 17.1 overs.

Meanwhile, the record for lowest score in an IPL game belongs to RCB, who were bundled out for just 49 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

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Score Opponent Year 66 Mumbai Indians 2017 67 Punjab Kings 2017 75 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2026 80 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2013 82 Chennai Super Kings 2013

Eventually, Delhi Capitals were bowled out for just 75 in 16.3 overs, with impact player Abishek Porel top scoring with 30. For RCB, Hazlewood finished with 4/12 while Bhuvneshwar had to be content with 3/5.

Lowest scores in IPL history

Team Score Opponent Year Royal Challengers Bengaluru 49 Kolkata Knight Riders 2017 Rajasthan Royals 58 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2009 Rajasthan Royals 59 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2023 Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) 66 Mumbai Indians 2017 Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) 67 Punjab Kings 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders 67 Mumbai Indians 2008 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 68 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2022 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 70 Rajasthan Royals 2014 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 70 Chennai Super Kings 2019 Punjab Kings 73 Rising Pune Supergiant 2017

Earlier, RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted bowl first. While RCB went unchanged, Delhi Capitals made three changes, bringing in Sahil Parakh, Dusmantha Chameera and Kyle Jamieson in place of Pathum Nissanka, injured Lungi Ngidi and Mukesh Kumar.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in