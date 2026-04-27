Lowest score in IPL: Delhi Capitals lose 6 wickets for just 8 runs after Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar run havoc

Delhi Capitals have lost their first six wickets with just eight runs on the board against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in one of the worst possible starts in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. The downfall of Delhi Capitals come just a few days after the same franchise put up a mammoth 264/2 in 20 overs, riding on KL Rahul's 152 not out.
It all started with debutant 18-year-old Sahil Parakh, who replaced Sri Lankan Pathum Nissanka at the top of the batting order. Bhuvneshwar Kumar drew the first blood, getting better of Parakh with an unplayable in swinging yorker for a duck.
Coming from a record-breaking 152 not out against Punjab Kings, Rahul could manage only one off three balls, after top edging Josh Hazlewood on the first ball of the second over. The Australian had another to his tally when Sameer Rizvi edged behind to Jitesh Sharma for a golden duck.
Bhuvneshwar added more misery for Delhi Capitals with the wickets of Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel in the third over as Delhi Capitals were tottering at 8/5 after three overs. Hazlewood picked his third of the night when he had Nitish Rana, caught at gully by Devdutt Padikkal for 1.
Delhi Capitals score of 7 at the fall of fifth wicket was also the second-lowest in the history of IPL. The list is led by now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala who were 6/5 against Deccan Chargers (now Sunrisers Hyderabad) in 2011. To add more to that, Delhi Capitals 13/6 in the first six overs was also the lowest powerplay score in the league's history.
This is also just the second time in IPL history that a team lost six wickets inside the powerplay in a non-rain curtailed game . The only previous occurrence came in IPL 2011, when Kochi Tuskers Kerala slumped to 29/6 against Deccan Chargers. Coincidentally, both happened on April 27th.
The lowest score by Delhi Capitals (the Delhi Daredevils) in IPL history is 66 against Mumbai Indians in 2017. In the same edition, they once again were shot down below 70-run mark when the then Karun Nair-led side were shot out for 67 in 17.1 overs.
Meanwhile, the record for lowest score in an IPL game belongs to RCB, who were bundled out for just 49 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
|Score
|Opponent
|Year
|66
|Mumbai Indians
|2017
|67
|Punjab Kings
|2017
|75
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2026
|80
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2013
|82
|Chennai Super Kings
|2013
Eventually, Delhi Capitals were bowled out for just 75 in 16.3 overs, with impact player Abishek Porel top scoring with 30. For RCB, Hazlewood finished with 4/12 while Bhuvneshwar had to be content with 3/5.
|Team
|Score
|Opponent
|Year
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|49
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2017
|Rajasthan Royals
|58
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2009
|Rajasthan Royals
|59
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2023
|Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals)
|66
|Mumbai Indians
|2017
|Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals)
|67
|Punjab Kings
|2017
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|67
|Mumbai Indians
|2008
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|68
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2022
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|70
|Rajasthan Royals
|2014
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|70
|Chennai Super Kings
|2019
|Punjab Kings
|73
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|2017
Earlier, RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted bowl first. While RCB went unchanged, Delhi Capitals made three changes, bringing in Sahil Parakh, Dusmantha Chameera and Kyle Jamieson in place of Pathum Nissanka, injured Lungi Ngidi and Mukesh Kumar.
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