LPU violent protests: PS5s, phones, laptops, Prada perfumes and cash looted in Uni Mall; but one thing goes untouched

Violent protests at Lovely Professional University (LPU) reportedly turned into looting. This happened at the university's Uni Mall. Expensive electronics, phones and cash got stolen.

Sony PlayStation 5 consoles were among the items taken. Laptops, smartphones and electronic accessories also disappeared quickly. High-end perfumes were looted from several shops. Some shopkeepers estimated losses running into tens of lakhs.

Viral videos showed people carrying away PS5 consoles. The PS5 Slim Disc Edition typically costs around ₹55,000. Even customers' phones left for repair allegedly got stolen.

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Interestingly, bookstores inside Uni Mall remained completely untouched. An eyewitness told The Lallantop that books were considered useless. They took only what they found genuinely useful.

History coach Siddharth shared videos of looting on social media.

“Some of the videos from the LPU protest, where the entire mall was looted. Shoes, gadgets, food items, clothes, accessories, everything was taken. Ironically, no one even touched bookshops. They didn’t even tear the posters of those shops,” he wrote.

One departmental store manager reported massive financial losses. Around ₹6-7 lakh cash went missing from the counter. The total store loss was estimated at ₹80-90 lakh, according to India Today. This included inventory worth roughly ₹70-80 lakh.

Perfumes worth ₹15,000 to 17,000 were also stolen. Brands like Prada and Armani were reportedly taken. The shopkeeper confirmed that these premium products had disappeared alongside other merchandise.

Mobile phone shops also suffered heavy losses. New phones, second-hand devices and repair items vanished. Around ₹2 lakh cash was stolen from that counter, according to Business Today. The total loss exceeded ₹50 lakh for this shopkeeper. A microscope worth ₹70,000 also got damaged badly.

The damage extended beyond just merchandise theft. Laptops, servers and surveillance equipment were also taken. One shop lost its security camera's memory card. This raised questions about whether looters knew surveillance locations.

The Uni Mall is a multi-storey shopping complex inside the LPU campus. It regularly houses various shops, eateries and stationery stores. Unrest occurred during the night of September 26-27.

Viral videos Viral videos on social media showed masked people ransacking shops. Students claim outsiders were responsible for this violence.

LPU started examining CCTV footage after the incident. Around 30-40 students are now under scrutiny. It's not confirmed if all looters were actually students.

However, some videos suggest students were involved. One man said "free shopping" was happening during the looting.