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LSG vs RR prediction: Who’ll win, Lucknow or Rajasthan? We asked ChatGPT to pick between Rishabh Pant and Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals will face Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 tonight. We asked ChatGPT to predict the winner of tonight's match. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated22 Apr 2026, 08:41 AM IST
LSG vs RR prediction: Who’ll win, Lucknow or Rajasthan? We asked ChatGPT to pick between Rishabh Pant and Riyan Parag (PTI)
LSG vs RR prediction: Who’ll win, Lucknow or Rajasthan? We asked ChatGPT to pick between Rishabh Pant and Riyan Parag (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
AI Quick Read

Grok, ChatGPT, and Perplexity AI have all predicted the winner of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals encounter tonight. The IPL 2026 match will take place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Sooryavanshi and Archer

All three predictions centre heavily on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the biggest individual threat in the match. The teenager has scored 246 runs this season at a strike rate of 236.54, hitting 15 sixes in the powerplay alone.

LSG's pace attack, led by Mohammed Shami, averaging 37.20, and Avesh Khan, leaking over 10 runs per over, is considered poorly equipped to contain him.

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Also Read | LSG vs RR Preview: Lucknow risk elimination; Rajasthan want to reclaim top spot

Jofra Archer adds another layer of danger from the bowling side. He has taken wickets in 5 of 6 powerplay innings this season. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, he castled opener Tim Seifert on the very first ball.

Strangers at Home

One of the most damaging statistics for LSG across all three predictions is its own home record. Since 2025, they have won just 2 of 9 matches at the Ekana Stadium, a success rate of only 41%.

Also Read | IPL 2026: LSG receive big boost as skipper Rishabh Pant to play against PBKS

ChatGPT notes that both of LSG's wins in the head-to-head against RR came by narrow margins of 10 runs and 2 runs while RR's victories have been more convincing, including wins by 24 runs and 7 wickets. This suggests RR not only win more often but win with greater control.

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Momentum

RR come into the match with 8 points from 6 games and a healthy net run rate of plus 0.599. LSG have 4 points from 6 matches and a net run rate of minus 1.173.

Perplexity AI describes that differential as reflecting consistent underperformance from LSG rather than bad luck.

Spinners

The Ekana black-soil pitch slows down between overs 8 and 15, offering spinners grip and turn. Ravi Bishnoi has taken 10 wickets this season at an average of 19.

LSG's Nicholas Pooran, their middle-order anchor, is averaging just 8.5 with a strike rate of 80 this season. That makes him highly vulnerable to RR's spin combination of Bishnoi and Ravindra Jadeja.

Also Read | 'Result is secondary for me': Riyan Parag after SRH end RRs unbeaten run in IPL 2026

The long boundaries of up to 81 metres suit Sooryavanshi's raw power and Yashasvi Jaiswal's placement ability. It adds another layer of venue advantage for the visitors.

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The unanimous AI verdict tonight is Rajasthan Royals.

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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