Amul, known for its witty takes, has poked fun at L&T (Larsen & Toubro) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's remarks suggesting a working Sunday for his employees, while advocating a 90-hour workweek, sparking widespread debate across various circles.

In its latest doodle, Amul expressed its disapproval of the 90-hour workweek proposed by the L&T chairman and supported by the company's HR head. The poster shows a doddle of the L&T chairman with a caption: "#Amul Topical: Controversy about the 90 hour work week!"

The text on the doodle read: 'Labour and Toil?' with L&T in bold. Another text on the Amul doodle read: "Amul stares at bread daily!" in a clear jibe at L&T chairman's "how can you stare at your wife?" as he advocated a working Sunday.

What did L&T chairman say? L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan, in an interaction with employees recently, said he regrets not having to make his employees work on Sundays. "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays," he said.

"What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife, and how long can the wife stare at the husband," the L&T chairman said, triggering a heated debate about work-life balance including from some peers in the business community such as RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka.

Defending the remarks, Larsen & Toubro said that the chairman's remarks reflect the company's “larger ambition". The company said, “We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation."