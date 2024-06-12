Vande Bharat Express overcrowding: Netizens react as ticketless passengers flood coach, ’that’s what happens when…’

  • Videos of overcrowding in Lucknow Dehradun Vande Bharat train surfaced, showing ticketless passengers crowding in a coach. Northern Railway dismissed the video as old, sparking comments from Netizens on the issue.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated08:32 AM IST
Overcrowding in Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express irks netizens.
Overcrowding in Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express irks netizens.

Overcrowding in trains is not a new phenomenon, but when it happens in Vande Bharat Express trains, in which only passengers with confirmed seats are allowed to board, it is bound to spark outrage.

An X user shared videos of an incident on the Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat train in which ticketless passengers were seen overcrowding in one of the compartments.

The videos showed scenes resembling the general compartment in the reserved AC premium trains. One clip showed train no 22545 stationed on the platform, with passengers tightly packed into a coach, resulting in an overcrowded aisle. 

However, the Northern Railway refuted these claims, labeling the video as old. It wrote, “This is an old video of an incident which occurred when some farmers forcibly boarded the train, but they were later deboarded. Note: Please refrain from spreading such old/misleading videos.”

The overcrowding post caught Netizens attention who were quick to comment on it.

One user who came in support wrote, “Poors in India are neglected, they are told, U dont deserve anything apart from 5 KG ration as you dont pay income tax.”

“We need air-conditioned general compartments in Indian trains because the temperature can reach 47 degrees Celsius in day time,” some other user commented.

“That's what happens when you pump all your budget into some fancy Train and neglect the rest used by 97% of the Population,” another user commented.

One user joked and said, “Seems like D-mart shopping”

“It's shocking that they are not increasing the frequency of general trains alongside the regular and premium trains. Additional tracks are required to cater to growing demands. What's the point of paying thousands for a seat only to find people storming the entire cabin for free.”

“This not encroachment. This inefficiency. Why general and sleeper coaches are reduced. Earlier every superfast train had 4 general coach. Now only 1 or 2,” another user complained.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsVande Bharat Express overcrowding: Netizens react as ticketless passengers flood coach, ’that’s what happens when…’

Most Active Stocks

Interglobe Aviation

4,368.20
10:29 AM | 11 JUN 2024
-194.35 (-4.26%)

Indian Oil Corporation

167.70
10:29 AM | 11 JUN 2024
2.45 (1.48%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

273.60
10:27 AM | 11 JUN 2024
14.5 (5.6%)

Tata Steel

181.35
10:27 AM | 11 JUN 2024
1.15 (0.64%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

NBCC India

156.55
10:12 AM | 11 JUN 2024
13.65 (9.55%)

HFCL

107.55
10:28 AM | 11 JUN 2024
9.25 (9.41%)

Railtel Corporation Of India

419.30
10:28 AM | 11 JUN 2024
35.05 (9.12%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus

368.65
10:25 AM | 11 JUN 2024
29.05 (8.55%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,671.000.00
    Chennai
    73,169.000.00
    Delhi
    73,027.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,098.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue