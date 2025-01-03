Lucknow, already known for its cultural vibrancy, is gearing up for a year packed with live shows featuring top artists and entertainers. After a successful 2024, which saw performances by stars like Diljit Dosanjh, Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal and Prateek Kuhad, the upcoming year promises an even bigger line-up of events.

In 2025, the city will welcome diverse performers, including Satinder Sartaj, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Piyush Mishra, Anuv Jain and Zaeden. Popular stand-up comedians like Varun Grover, Zakir Khan, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Gurleen Pannu and Harsh Gujral are also scheduled to entertain Lucknow audiences.

Theatre lovers can also look forward to the mega play Humare Raam, featuring Ashutosh Rana and Rahull Bhuchar, along with several theatre festivals planned throughout the year.

Malls in Lucknow, such as Phoneix Palassio, have emerged as key venues for hosting live performances. The mall’s official revealed that the year would kick off with a performance by singer Rauhan Malik on January 4, followed by shows by Anuv Jain and Zaeden.

“We are on the final stage of staging Piyush Mishra once again with his Udankhatola tour,” the official at Phoneix Palassio Mall told the Hindustan Times.

According to Bharat Ahuja of Buzztown Live, Yo Yo Honey Singh will kick off his India Tour from Lucknow on February 23. The organisers have already secured the necessary approvals for the show and are planning other events featuring Satinder Sartaj, Piyush Mishra and Rauhan Malik.

“We have already got an NOC for February 23. Sartaj, Piyush, Rauhan Malik and many more shows are in the pipeline and will be led by our team,” Bharat Ahuja of Buzztown Live told HT.