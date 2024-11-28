Lucky Baskhar OTT release: Dulquer Salmaan’s period crime drama streaming on Netflix from Nov 28

Lucky Baskhar OTT release date: The movie, directed by Venku Atluri, has Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role and has been released on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

28 Nov 2024
Lucky Baskhar OTT release date: South Indian superstar's most-awaited and highly praised Telugu period crime drama film, Lucky Baskhar, started streaming on an Over-The-Top (OTT) platform following a successful theatrical run.

The period crime drama, directed by Venku Atluri and featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Where to watch Lucky Baskhar?

Lucky Baskhar started streaming on Netflix from November 28.

“Luck doesn’t knock twice… unless you’re Baskhar. Watch Lucky Baskhar on Netflix, out 28 November in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi,” read a post by Netflix on Instagram.

About Lucky Baskhar

Produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinema and Srikara Studios, Lucky Baskhar stars Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles.

The movie was announced in May 2023 and is the 32nd movie of Dulquer Salmaan, son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

It was shot in Hyderabad, and its music was composed by G V Prakash Kumar. Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer, and Naveen Nooli is the editor.

The movie was made with an estimated budget of 100 crore and was released worldwide on October 31. According to Sacnilk.com, Lucky Baskhar's domestic collection as of Wednesday was 83.77 crore, and worldwide collection stood at 110.87 crore.

Lucky Baskhar plot

Lucky Baskhar's plot is set in the 1980s and revolves around the story of a banker's mysterious riches.

According to the plot, Bhaskar hails from the lower middle class and struggles to support his family, battling debt and humiliation.

He desperately tries to find a shortcut to earning big money to fix his family's financial problems. To escape the daily humiliation of lenders, Baskar ventures into the world of financial scams, only to meet an inevitable end.

After Lucky Baskhar's OTT release, the crime drama is now available for people to enjoy on Netflix at home.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 04:44 PM IST
